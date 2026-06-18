BREAKING NEWS: Romanian Senator Titus Corlățean Guest Speaker at the peaceful protest in Washington, DC, on July 10

Pastor Cristian Ionescu, Coordinating Pastor of the 56th Convention of the Romanian Pentecostal Churches in the United States and Canada, has formally

Pastor Cristian Ionescu, Coordinating Pastor of the 56th Convention of the Romanian Pentecostal Churches in the United States and Canada, has formally invited Titus Corlățean to participate as a Special Guest Speaker at the peaceful public demonstration scheduled for Friday, July 10, 2026, in Washington, D.C., in front of the Embassy of Sweden.

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Senator Titus Corlățean is one of Romania’s most experienced leaders in foreign affairs, international law, and human rights. A longtime member of the Romanian Parliament since 2004, he has served as a Member of the European Parliament, Romania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Minister of Justice. He currently serves as President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Romanian Senate and has held senior leadership roles within the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, including Vice-President of the Assembly and Chair of the Committee on the Election of Judges to the European Court of Human Rights.

Senator Titus Corlățean has been at the forefront of efforts to bring attention to the Samson family case, investigating the matter and presenting it before Romanian parliamentary bodies, diplomatic forums, national media outlets, and through public communications. His involvement has made him one of the most prominent Romanian voices advocating for greater scrutiny and awareness of the case.

The demonstration is being organized to raise awareness regarding the ongoing Samson family case and the continued separation of Sara and Tiana Samson from their parents, Daniel and Bianca Samson. Organizers expect participants from Romanian-American communities across the United States, together with supporters from various faith-based, civic, and human-rights organizations.

The event will be conducted peacefully, respectfully, and in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations. Organizers have consistently emphasized that their objective is to encourage dialogue, promote awareness, and advocate for family unity through lawful and constructive means.

The invitation extended to Senator Corlățean reflects the growing international interest in the case and the desire of many Romanian-Americans to ensure that their concerns are heard by both Romanian and international leaders.

Additional information regarding speakers, schedules, and event logistics is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

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