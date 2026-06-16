DECLASSIFIED – Memorandum Concerning the Samson Family Case as Presented to Swedish and U.S. Officials

The Romanian Tribune is publishing today, in full, a memorandum concerning the ongoing Samson family case in Sweden—a case that has attracted growing

The Romanian Tribune is publishing today, in full, a memorandum concerning the ongoing Samson family case in Sweden—a case that has attracted growing attention among Romanian officials, religious-freedom advocates, human-rights organizations, members of the Romanian diaspora, and international media outlets, which was hand delivered to the Embassy of Sweden in Washington DC and to several members of U.S. Congress on June 9th and 10th, 2026, as well as to several organizations which advocate for family rights, human rights, and religious freedom.

The memorandum, prepared for distribution to public officials, diplomats, policymakers, journalists, and human-rights advocates, summarizes more than three years of developments following the removal of Sara and Tiana Samson from their parents by Swedish authorities in December 2022.

As stated in the memorandum, the original allegations of parental abuse were later withdrawn by one of the children, while a police investigation reportedly concluded without charges being filed against the parents, or any other wrongdoing by any of the parents. Despite this, the two girls, Sara and Tiana Samson, have remained separated from their family and from each other, a situation that has generated ongoing legal proceedings, diplomatic engagement, parliamentary action in Romania, international media coverage, and advocacy efforts across several countries.

The document also raises concerns regarding parental rights, religious freedom, family unity, the treatment of Romanian citizens abroad, and the proportionality of state intervention in family life. It presents statements from attorneys, elected officials, advocacy organizations, and members of the Romanian-American community who have followed the case closely.

The memorandum has been shared with officials at the Embassy of Sweden and also several Members of the United States Congress, as well as with individuals and organizations involved in human-rights, religious-liberty, and diplomatic affairs. It is being made public today in the interest of transparency and public awareness.

The Romanian Tribune recognizes that complex child-protection cases often involve competing legal, social, and governmental considerations. We believe the document constitutes a significant contribution to an ongoing public discussion involving issues of family integrity, religious liberty, parental rights, due process, and international human-rights concerns.

Readers are encouraged to review the memorandum in its entirety and evaluate the information, arguments, and supporting materials presented.

The complete memorandum follows below, first in the gallery below (images showing the actual printed version distributed to the officials), and below the gallery you will find the actual text format.

Memorandum

Concerning the Samson Family Case

and the Continued Separation

of Sara and Tiana Samson

The Tragic Story of the Samson Family

– overzealous use of power by the state, infringement of human rights,

parental rights, and religious freedom of Romanian Christian family

still unfolding in Sweden

It all started on December 2, 2022, when the Swedish Social Services removed two young girls — Sara and Tiana Samson — from their classroom in Hässleholm, Sweden, based on a school report alleging physical discipline at home.

Within days, Sara confessed to police on video that her allegations had been fabricated. She had been under pressure from a school dispute and a minor household conflict. The argument began over the older daughter’s request for a smartphone and makeup, but the parents felt that their daughter was too young for such things.

During a family talk, the eldest daughter, Sara, asked her parents, Daniel and Bianca Samson, to buy her make-up and a smartphone. Her parents replied: “You’re too young, you’re still a child and you’re very beautiful, it’s not appropriate at this age to wear make-up. I got you a laptop with internet access, and at school and at home you have everything you need”.

The parents knew that, as the girls had told them, the children at school were using their smartphones to access pornographic sites. The girl threatened the parents that if they did not give her what she wanted, she would tell the school that they were being abused at home – which she did.

The social services, Socialförvaltningen, intervened without any investigation and took the girls from the family. Tiana, the youngest girl, said from the start that the whole story was made up by her sister, that they were loved in the family and not abused.

Following procedure, the police launched an investigation and after about two months concluded that there had been no abuse and closed the case. This did not prompt Socialförvaltningen to return the girls to the family.

Tiana and Sara are currently placed in foster families, far away from each other and their parents, in psychological and socially difficult living conditions. Because of the pressure they are under, forced to lie about being abused at home, Sara has resorted to various methods of suicide in a repeated cry for help.

It was reported later that there was no physical or any other punishment whatsoever. The Swedish police completed their investigation and closed the criminal case with no charges filed against the parents.

That should have been the end; however, it was only the beginning.

WHAT HAS HAPPENED SINCE

• Despite the criminal case being dropped, the Swedish state has kept Sara (now 14) and Tiana (now 13) in foster care for over three years — in different homes, hundreds of kilometers apart from each other and 500–700 km from their parents.

• When physical abuse was disproven, authorities shifted: the family’s Christian faith — including church attendance three times a week — was labeled “religious extremism” in official documents, and religious practices became a significant factor in the authorities’ assessment of the case. The children’s Bibles and Christian music were confiscated, declared “violent.”

• Sara has attempted suicide six times while in Swedish state care . She has fled foster placements three times trying to return to her parents. Her weight has gone from 71 kg to 120 kg — a documented sign of severe psychological trauma.



• Sara and Tiana are exclusively Romanian citizens. The Romanian government has formally demanded their repatriation. Multiple Romanian parliamentary delegations have traveled to Sweden. Sweden has refused.

• On March 10, 2026, Swedish authorities imposed a total ban on all communication between the girls and their family — and initiated a process to change their legal identities, erasing their Romanian heritage.

• The European Court of Human Rights declared the case inadmissible on March 10, 2026, closing the Strasbourg route. The therapists appointed as part of the Swedish child welfare intervention itself formally certified in writing that nothing in their work with the parents raised any concern about their fitness as parents. Sweden continues the separation anyway.

BEFORE & AFTER * PHOTOS OF SARA AND TIANA

together with their parents Daniel and Bianca Samson

Three and a half years ago – One of the first pictures after the removal of the children

Picture taken in the later part of 2025 – Sara shows the effects of her removal

The few brief meetings they had together during their 3 ½ years of removal by the state made the girls and their parents cherish each moment.

Serious Concerns Regarding Sara Samson’s Physical and Mental Well-Being

One of the most troubling aspects of this case concerns Sara Samson’s physical and psychological deterioration while in state care. According to reports provided by her family and supporters, Sara has been subjected to psychiatric treatment and prescribed medications intended to manage emotional distress and behavioral episodes arising during her prolonged separation from her parents.

Over the approximately 42 months that she has remained in the custody of Swedish authorities, Sara is reported to have gained approximately 110 pounds (50 kilograms), a dramatic change in her physical condition and wellbeing.

Family members and advocates have expressed serious concerns regarding the nature of the treatment she has received, the potential side effects of the medications administered, and the broader impact that prolonged separation, institutional care, and psychological stress may have had on her health and well-being.

These concerns warrant careful review by independent medical, child-welfare, and human-rights experts to ensure that Sara’s best interests and fundamental rights are being fully protected.

The father’s testimony in English on mainstream media:



Coverage on mainstream media television channels in Romania:

Over 30 articles and reports on Romanian Tribune newspaper’s portal:



Noteworthy: The Romanian Tribune supported the efforts of the Romanian-American evangelical diaspora in 2015-2016 for the reunification of the Bodnariu family in Norway. Video archive of broadcasts and protests in US available here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9E3JcsdSQ8k&list=PL7WDJtahiwboT5b4IF9m7K95ZiQjHc7k2

Statement from the Samson family’s attorney

At the request of the Romanian Tribune Newspaper, Adam Olofsson, the Swedish lawyer representing the Samson family, answered a series of questions about the actions of Socialförvaltningen Hässleholm against the Romanian family (https://tribuna.us/samson-swedish-lawyer-speaks-out/).

What Olofsson says



Sara (12) and Tiana (11) are well looked after by their parents, Daniel and Bianca.

No evidence of domestic violence or related risks – police found no evidence and closed the investigation

Socialförvaltningen Hässleholm intervened disproportionately and based their actions solely on the word of one of the girls.

Socialförvaltningen Hässleholm does not take into account what the girls say and want, namely that they want to go home.

Although the girls and their parents are Romanian, not Swedish, citizens, Socialförvaltningen Hässleholm insists on relying on legislation that allows them to detain foreign citizens.

Swedish administrative courts wrongly give too much weight to social assistance without taking into account the positive family background.

Socialförvaltningen Hässleholm is wasting important energy and resources on this case when it should be focusing on really important and real cases.

Statement of Guillermo Morales Sancho, Legal Counsel for ADF International: Parents discriminated for their religious practices

In the article titled: ”Separated for Their Faith: Christian Family’s Challenge Rejected by Europe’s Top Court”, attorney Guillermo Morales Sancho addresses the issue of violation of parental rights and religious freedom. (https://adfinternational.org/cases/samson-family)

“This case strikes at the heart of every parent’s most fundamental right—the freedom to care for and protect one’s children. The Samsons are living every parent’s worst nightmare, having lost their children to the state for nearly three years.” - wrote ADF International’s Legal Counsel Guillermo Morales Sancho. He further wrote the following:

“Parents discriminated for their religious practices

In court proceedings, the Swedish state’s lawyer accused the parents of religious extremism because they limited their daughters’ use of phones, makeup, and certain clothing, and regularly attended church events.

The parents’ legal team argued that these actions reflect their family values and religious beliefs and are protected under international human rights law. They cited rulings from the European Court of Human Rights, which affirm that such family decisions are part of private life and protected by the right to religious freedom (Articles 8 and 9 ECHR).

[…]

The element of religious discrimination is unmistakable

Despite a full investigation that cleared Mr. and Mrs. Samson of any abuse, Swedish authorities have prolonged this family’s suffering and have still not allowed the children to go home, including keeping the daughters separate from each other. It is tragic—and unacceptable—that a child who recanted her allegations and yearns to be home remains separated from her family, resulting in extended and severe mental distress.

The element of religious discrimination is also unmistakable in this case. The state labeled the family as religious extremists solely because of their active practice of their Christian faith.

Parents have the primary responsibility and right to raise their children. When the state interferes with family life based on values-based parenting choices or discrimination on the basis of faith, fundamental freedoms are at stake.

Parliamentary Action by the Romanian Senate

A particularly significant development occurred on May 18, 2026, when Senator Titus Corlățean, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Romanian Senate, former Minister of Foreign Affairs and prior to that Minister of Justice of Romania, introduced and presented a Motion for a Resolution concerning the Samson family case before the Romanian Senate.

The motion’s video recording is available here: Motion for a Resolution in Samson family case in the Senate of Romania by Senator Titus Corlatean

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8FQQ9rVYKno

The proposed resolution expresses concern regarding the continued separation of Sara and Tiana Samson from their parents and calls for action in support of family reunification and the protection of the rights of Romanian citizens. The initiative reflects the growing attention that the case has received at the highest levels of the Romanian Parliament.

If adopted, the resolution will constitute an official expression of the position of the Romanian Senate regarding the case. While such a resolution would not be legally binding upon Swedish authorities, it would carry substantial political and diplomatic significance as a formal act of one of Romania’s two legislative chambers.

The introduction of the resolution demonstrates that concerns surrounding the Samson family have evolved beyond the level of a private legal dispute and have become a matter of parliamentary, diplomatic, and public interest. It also reflects the continuing engagement of Romanian elected officials in seeking clarification, transparency, and a resolution consistent with the rights and welfare of the children involved.

Senator Corlatean also published a public appeal in which he brings shocking accusations against the Swedish authorities after his own investigation, in which he states:

”You (Swedish authorities) know that this entire story began because of aggressive treatment and bullying at school by Swedish classmates aged 10–11 toward their fellow student because she was a foreigner, a Romanian girl, well-behaved unlike them, and also a Christian. They spat on her, pulled her hair, and beat her. And although the father informed school officials, they did nothing.”

The entire appeal can be found here: The Samson Family Drama: Senator Titus Corlățean Launches Shocking Accusations Against Swedish Authorities

https://tribuna.us/samson-drama-senator-corlatean/

Diplomatic and Governmental Engagement

Since the removal of Sara and Tiana Samson by Swedish social services in December 2022, the case has generated sustained diplomatic, parliamentary, and consular engagement on the part of Romanian authorities.

The matter has been raised repeatedly by members of the Romanian Parliament, members of parliamentary committees responsible for foreign affairs and the rights of Romanians abroad. The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through its diplomatic and consular channels, has maintained contact with Swedish authorities and has monitored developments in the case.

Romanian officials have sought information regarding the welfare of the children, the legal basis for the continued separation of the girls from their parents, and the prospects for family reunification. The case has been the subject of discussions and concerns have been expressed regarding parental rights, the preservation of the children’s Romanian identity, religious freedom, and compliance with international human-rights standards.

Several Romanian public officials have publicly called for enhanced cooperation and transparency from Swedish authorities and have advocated for solutions that would prioritize the children’s best interests, including the reintegration into their natural family.

In addition to governmental efforts, the case has attracted the attention of civil society organizations, religious liberty advocates, and international human-rights groups. ADF International (Alliance Defending Freedom) provided legal representation to the family before the European Court of Human Rights, arguing that the actions taken against the family raised concerns regarding family life, parental rights, and freedom of religion.

Public demonstrations, petitions, media campaigns, and advocacy initiatives have taken place in Romania, Sweden, Spain, Great Britain, the United States, and other countries, reflecting growing international concern over the prolonged unjust separation of the children from their parents.

Despite these diplomatic, parliamentary, legal, and public advocacy efforts, the case remains unresolved, and serious concerns continue to be raised regarding the actions of Swedish authorities and the apparent misuse of child-protection powers in a manner that has resulted in the prolonged separation of the children from their parents. Numerous public officials, human-rights advocates, religious liberty organizations, and concerned citizens have expressed alarm over the implications of this case for family unity, parental rights, religious freedom, and the protection of fundamental rights under European and international law.

Public Concern and International Advocacy

Over the course of more than forty-two months, the Samson family case has attracted growing attention from American citizens of Romanian heritage and members of the Romanian diaspora across multiple countries, faith communities, legal advocates, elected officials, and media organizations.

What began as a local child-protection matter in Sweden, rather than being solved has evolved into a broader discussion concerning parental rights, religious freedom, family integrity, and the treatment of faith-based families within democratic societies.

The case has generated sustained public interest because the parents, Daniel and Bianca Samson, were ultimately characterized by authorities as “religious extremists” based largely on their Christian beliefs, parenting choices, and active religious practice.

Public reports indicate that Swedish authorities cited factors such as regular church attendance and family standards regarding technology, makeup, and clothing as part of the concerns raised against the family. Meanwhile, supporters of the family argue that no evidence of abuse was found and that the continued separation of the children from their parents raises serious concerns regarding fundamental rights and proportionality.

The family pursued legal remedies through the Swedish judicial system and was ultimately represented by ADF International before the European Court of Human Rights. Although the Court declared the application inadmissible in March 2026, publicly available information indicates that the decision was procedural in nature and did not result in a detailed public ruling on the substantive allegations involving parental rights, religious freedom, or discrimination.

The case has also received significant international media coverage not only through religious-freedom, public-policy, and human-rights platforms in Europe and North America, but also through mainstream media such as Fox News, Newsmax, Antena 3 CNN, Digi 24 and Kanal D of Romania. Numerous publications, advocacy organizations, and commentators have highlighted the case as one that raises important questions regarding parental authority, state intervention in family life, and the protection of religious liberty.

Public demonstrations and awareness campaigns have also emerged in support of the family. Advocacy events, prayer gatherings, media campaigns, and public appeals have been organized in Romania, Sweden, and communities throughout Europe and North America. These initiatives have sought to raise awareness of the case and encourage a renewed examination of its human-rights and religious-freedom dimensions.

Americans of Romanian heritage are stepping up to advocate and support the reunification of the Samson family

Most notably, concern within the Romanian diaspora in United States has continued to steadily grow. The Convention of Romanian Pentecostal Churches of the United States and Canada, which gathers the leadership of over 120 churches with a total of over 30,000 members, has announced a peaceful demonstration scheduled for July 10, 2026, in Washington, D.C., near the Embassy of Sweden.

Organizers have stated that the purpose of the event is to draw attention to the ongoing separation of Sara and Tiana from their parents, to advocate for an expedited resolution of the case, and to encourage continued review and engagement by policymakers, diplomats, religious-freedom advocates, and human-rights organizations.

The broad range of legal, diplomatic, media, religious, and civic engagement surrounding the Samson family demonstrates that the matter is no longer viewed by many observers as an isolated custody dispute. Rather, it has become a case that raises important questions concerning human rights, parental rights, freedom of religion, family unity, and the role of democratic societies in safeguarding these fundamental freedoms.

For these reasons, we respectfully believe that the case merits continued review and consideration by qualified experts, policymakers, diplomats, religious-freedom advocates, and human-rights professionals who may be in a position to evaluate whether additional avenues for assistance, advocacy, or engagement remain available.

What we, Romanian-Americans, Demand from the Swedish Authorities

✦ Immediate family reunification: Release Sara and Tiana Samson and return them to their parents and allow them to return to their homeland, the country of their only citizenship.

✦ Stop LVU 3: Do not transfer Sara to a locked psychiatric facility. Her suffering is caused by forced separation — not by a psychiatric disorder.

* FACT: During the period she remained in state care, Sara gained about 110 pounds, raising serious concerns among family members and advocates regarding the effects of prolonged separation, psychological stress, and the treatment she has received.

What is LVU? In the Samson family case, LVU refers to the Swedish law under which the authorities took the children into compulsory care: LVU = Lag med särskilda bestämmelser om vård av unga, which translates to “Care of Young Persons (Special Provisions) Act.”

✦ Stop the identity erasure: Halt the process to change the children’s legal identities. They are Romanian citizens (exclusively) with a right to their heritage.

✦ Restore all contact: Immediately lift the March 10, 2026 communication ban between the girls and their family.

✦ Honor Romanian sovereignty: Respect Romania’s formal diplomatic demands and repatriate these exclusively Romanian citizens.

Sara and Tiana Samson have been in the custody of a foreign state for over three years, separated from their parents, their siblings, and each other — for a crime that never happened. They are Romanian citizens – ONLY! They deserve to go home.

Regardless of differing views about the case, the prolonged separation of this family deserves scrutiny and renewed careful attention from all who are committed to the protection of human rights, family unity, and religious freedom.

Proposed Community Advocacy Initiatives

Should the continued separation of Sara and Tiana from their parents remain unresolved, members of the Romanian-American community, together with supporters throughout Europe and North America, are prepared to pursue a series of peaceful, lawful, and democratic advocacy initiatives aimed at raising awareness of the case and encouraging further review by policymakers, diplomats, human-rights organizations, and the broader public. These initiatives may include:

Peaceful demonstrations at the Embassy of Sweden and Swedish consulates throughout the United States to draw attention to concerns regarding parental rights, family unity, and religious freedom raised by the Samson family case.

to draw attention to concerns regarding parental rights, family unity, and religious freedom raised by the Samson family case. Public awareness campaigns directed toward Swedish governmental, cultural, and institutional interests in the United States , conducted in a lawful and respectful manner, with the goal of informing the public about the case and encouraging dialogue regarding the actions of Swedish child-protection authorities.

, conducted in a lawful and respectful manner, with the goal of informing the public about the case and encouraging dialogue regarding the actions of Swedish child-protection authorities. Educational and informational billboard campaigns across major metropolitan areas in the United States , highlighting concerns raised by the case and encouraging public awareness of issues relating to parental rights, religious freedom, and family integrity.

, highlighting concerns raised by the case and encouraging public awareness of issues relating to parental rights, religious freedom, and family integrity. Outreach to elected officials, policymakers, diplomats, and public servants at the local, state, and federal levels , seeking their review of the facts of the case and exploring appropriate avenues for diplomatic engagement and advocacy.

, seeking their review of the facts of the case and exploring appropriate avenues for diplomatic engagement and advocacy. Comprehensive media engagement efforts , including cooperation with mainstream media outlets, independent journalists, faith-based media organizations, podcasts, digital publications, and social media platforms to ensure that the circumstances of the case receive broad public attention and informed discussion.

Coordination with religious-freedom advocates, human-rights organizations, legal experts, and community leaders who may be willing to examine the case and contribute their expertise toward identifying potential solutions.

, including cooperation with mainstream media outlets, independent journalists, faith-based media organizations, podcasts, digital publications, and social media platforms to ensure that the circumstances of the case receive broad public attention and informed discussion. who may be willing to examine the case and contribute their expertise toward identifying potential solutions. Large-scale peaceful public gatherings and demonstrations in Sweden and elsewhere in Europe, organized in cooperation with Romanian and international communities, to express solidarity with the family and to advocate for a renewed examination of the case.

These efforts are intended not as acts of hostility toward the people of Sweden or its democratic institutions, but rather as a call for transparency, accountability, dialogue, and careful consideration of concerns that many believe have important implications for human rights, parental rights, religious freedom, and family unity. The Romanian-American community remains committed to pursuing all advocacy efforts in a peaceful, lawful, respectful, and constructive manner.

Peaceful protest in SUCEAVA, Romania, in support of the reunification of the Samson family. The protest was aired live and then major mainstream media outfits reported it on their channels.

Public demonstrations and advocacy events in support of the Samson family have been documented in Hässleholm (Sweden), Bucharest and Suceava (Romania), Rome (Italy), Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney (Australia) with additional awareness campaigns and public initiatives taking place in several European countries and within Romanian diaspora communities abroad.

A major demonstration organized by Romanian-American community organizations is scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C., on July 10, 2026.

NOTEWORTHY – comparison with Bodnariu family case

American organizations, churches, media outlets, and community leaders involved in the present advocacy effort have previously demonstrated a substantial capacity to coordinate broad international awareness campaigns concerning cases involving family unity, parental rights, and religious freedom.

During the Bodnariu family vs. Norway’s Barnevernet case in 2015–2016, Romanian diaspora communities organized an unprecedented international advocacy movement that mobilized supporters across multiple continents. Public demonstrations, prayer gatherings, media campaigns, and civic initiatives were conducted in dozens of cities throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. At the same time, Romanian parliamentarians, diplomats, legal advocates, and civil society organizations engaged Norwegian authorities through parliamentary, diplomatic, legal, and consular channels.

The campaign generated significant international media attention, widespread public engagement, and sustained interest among policymakers, religious-freedom advocates, and human-rights organizations. The resulting international focus contributed to maintaining public scrutiny of the case and ultimately culminated in the reunification of the Bodnariu family in June 2016.

All of these same churches, community organizations, media platforms, civic leaders, and advocacy networks that participated in the Bodnariu campaign remain active and engaged today. As a result, organizers possess a demonstrated capacity to coordinate a broad and sustained international advocacy campaign capable of mobilizing significant public participation, attracting media attention, engaging elected officials and policymakers, and raising awareness across the United States and internationally.

Should concerns surrounding the Samson family remain unresolved, these established community networks provide the organizational infrastructure, volunteer base, leadership experience, communications capabilities, and international relationships necessary to sustain a lawful, peaceful, and highly visible public-awareness effort in support of family reunification, parental rights, religious freedom, and the protection of fundamental human rights.

Why does this case resonate beyond the one family

For many observers, the significance of the Samson family case extends far beyond the circumstances of a single family. The questions raised by this case touch upon principles that are fundamental to free and democratic societies: the rights of parents to raise their children according to their convictions, the freedom to practice and transmit religious beliefs without fear of discrimination, the preservation of family unity, and the responsibility of governments to exercise their authority in a manner that is both proportionate and respectful of fundamental rights.

Supporters of the family believe that this case represents a broader test of how democratic societies balance the legitimate responsibility of the state to protect children with the equally important obligation to respect parental rights, religious liberty, cultural identity, and family integrity. They are concerned that if deeply held religious beliefs or traditional faith-based parenting practices can become grounds for long-term family separation, the implications may extend well beyond one family and affect religious communities throughout Europe and beyond.

Many supporters recognize and respect the important role of child-protection authorities and acknowledge that governments have a duty to intervene when children face genuine harm. At the same time, they believe that democratic societies must remain open to scrutiny and accountability whenever serious questions are raised regarding the justification, proportionality, duration, or consequences of state intervention in family life.

Ultimately, those advocating on behalf of the Samson family seek not special treatment, but a fair, impartial, and transparent review of a case that has generated widespread concern across national borders. They hope that by bringing greater attention to the matter, qualified experts and decision-makers may help ensure that the principles of human dignity, family unity, religious freedom, and justice receive the careful consideration they deserve.

The continued separation of Sara and Tiana from their parents for more than forty-two months has become, for many, a symbol of the broader need to safeguard fundamental human rights while preserving public confidence in the institutions entrusted with their protection. It is for this reason that the case continues to resonate with so many individuals, organizations, and communities around the world.

The issues raised by this case—parental rights, freedom of religion, state intervention in family life, and the treatment of minority faith communities—are concerns that transcend national borders and are relevant to democratic societies throughout Europe and North America.

For this reason, the case has attracted attention not only from members of the Romanian community, but also from religious-freedom advocates, human-rights organizations, legal scholars, faith leaders, public officials, and citizens who believe that fundamental freedoms deserve vigilant protection regardless of nationality, ethnicity, or religious affiliation.

Closing Appeal and Expression of Our Gratitude

We respectfully submit this appeal in the hope that experienced and principled leaders, experts, and decision-makers will be willing to examine the facts of this case and consider whether additional avenues for assistance, advocacy, diplomatic engagement, or independent review may still be available.

Our purpose is not to challenge the legitimate role of governmental institutions, nor to diminish the importance of protecting the welfare of children. Rather, it is to seek a fair and thoughtful consideration of a case that, for many observers, raises serious questions concerning human rights, parental rights, family unity, and freedom of religion.

We recognize that those entrusted with responsibilities in government, diplomacy, law, and public service face countless demands on their time and attention. For that reason, we are especially grateful to all who are willing to review the circumstances of this case, listen to the concerns that have been raised, and consider whether further inquiry or engagement may be warranted.

We respectfully ask for your guidance, your expertise, and, where appropriate, your voice on behalf of the principles that unite democratic societies: respect for human dignity, the rule of law, the protection of fundamental freedoms, and the preservation of the family as the foundational unit of society.

We are mindful that complex international family cases often involve legal, cultural, and procedural considerations that may not be immediately apparent to outside observers. Nevertheless, it is precisely in such circumstances that independent scrutiny, principled dialogue, and a commitment to transparency become most essential.

When questions arise regarding due process, proportionality, religious freedom, or the preservation of family bonds, democratic societies are strengthened—not weakened—by a willingness to carefully review the facts and ensure that justice is both done and seen to be done.

We thank you for your time, your consideration, and your dedication to the protection of human rights and religious liberty. Your willingness to listen, to evaluate, and to engage in good faith is deeply appreciated by all those who continue to seek a just, compassionate, and lawful resolution to this matter.

With sincere respect and gratitude,

On this 9th day of June, 2026

Steven Bonica Rev. Cristian Ionescu

Contact Person Coordinating Pastor

President & Executive Director The 56th Romanian Pentecostal Convention – 2026

Romanian-American Network President of Romanian Pentecostal Churches’ Union

Cell: (XXX) XXX-XXXX Senior Pastor of Elim Romanian Pentecostal Church

tribuna.us@gmail.com Chicago, Illinois

www.TRIBUNA.US www.RoPenti.com * https://elimro.com/

On behalf of: