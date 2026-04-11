Friday at the Masters, a chip-in as good as a hole-in-one

The Friday leaderboard at Augusta National reads like a dream for the Rory faithful, but the statistics behind his historic six-shot lead tell a story

The Friday leaderboard at Augusta National reads like a dream for the Rory faithful, but the statistics behind his historic six-shot lead tell a story of high-wire survival and potential destiny.

In a field of 91 elite players, Rory McIlroy’s performance on Friday was a statistical anomaly that defies traditional golf logic. Off the tee, he was fighting his swing all day, ranking a staggering 90th in driving accuracy. On a course like Augusta, being the second-worst driver in the field usually results in a scorecard full of bogeys. Instead, Rory produced the lowest score of the day with a seven-under 65.

The message to the rest of the field is terrifying: he is dominating while missing fairways. If he finds his rhythm with the driver over the weekend, it is effectively “game over” for the chasing pack.

The highlight of this erratic brilliance came at the 17th hole. They say a chip-in can be as good as a hole-in-one for the soul, and Rory’s effort today was exactly that. From 29 yards off the green, the ball tracked like it was on a string, disappearing into the cup to extend a lead that had already begun to feel like a runaway. It was the exclamation point on a back-nine barrage where he birdied six of his final seven holes.

At 12-under par, Rory has opened up the largest 36-hole lead in the history of the Masters.

Golf has been searching for its next singular hero ever since the sun began to set on the Tiger Woods era. While Rory was turning Augusta into his personal playground, Bryson DeChambeau was finding out how quickly the course can take it away. A stunning missed cut at +6 left the former champion packing his bags early. In a weekend that feels destined for a “hero’s arc,” Bryson’s exit only clarifies the narrative: the stage is Rory’s alone. If Rory finishes this, he joins the most exclusive club in the sport. Only three men have ever successfully defended a Masters title:Jack Nicklaus (1965–1966), Nick Faldo (1989–1990) and Tiger Woods (2001–2002).

We are now entering a binary situation. History tells us that a lead of this magnitude hasn’t been squandered at the Masters since Harry Cooper in 1936. This puts Rory in a precarious psychological position. Because this is the largest 36-hole lead ever, there is no middle ground: Win, and he writes his name in the permanent ink of history.

Lose, and he is responsible for something “extraordinarily messy”—a collapse that would eclipse even his 2011 heartbreak.

They don’t give out the Green Jacket on Friday evening, and for the Rory faithful, there is always a shadow of deja-vu. We remember the four-shot lead that vanished in 2011. Last year’s win came after seventeen tries, finally completing his Grand Slam. But as he walks toward the clubhouse today, he seems unstoppable. The most difficult thing in golf is to play with a large lead, but Rory isn’t just playing against the field—he’s playing to ensure 1936 remains a distant memory.

Masters 2026: Leaderboard After Round 2

Rank Player Round 1 Round 2 Total

1 Rory McIlroy 67 65 -12

T2 Sam Burns 67 71 -6

T2 Patrick Reed 69 69 -6

T4 Justin Rose 70 69 -5

T4 Shane Lowry 70 69 -5

T4 Tommy Fleetwood 71 68 -5

T7 Wyndham Clark 72 68 -4

T7 Tyrrell Hatton 74 66 -4

T7 Haotong Li 71 69 -4

10 Scottie Scheffler 70 71 -3

RADU ROMAN

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Photo: Courtesy of August National Inc.

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