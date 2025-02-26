IN MEMORIAM: Ms. Ioana “Nelly” Bărbulescu (06.22.1936 – 02.23.2025)

Ms. Ioana “Nelly” Bărbulescu, a cherished Romanian-American resident of Chicago, business owner, and beloved matriarch, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2025, at the age of 88. Born on June 22, 1936, Nelly is survived by her two children, Ofelia and Luciano, and her grandson, Adrian, who will carry on her legacy with love and pride.

Affectionately known as “Nelly,” she was the heart and soul behind the community renown Nelly’s Saloon, a beloved Romanian family restaurant she founded in 1986 in Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood.

For decades, Nelly became a familiar and welcoming presence to tens of thousands of customers. Her restaurant wasn’t just a place to dine and enjoy genuine Romanian traditional dishes but it was rather a gathering space where countless memories were made — hosting birthday celebrations, christenings, baby showers, engagements, and weddings. Remarkably, the children of families who celebrated milestones at Nelly’s Saloon decades ago, later returned to celebrate their own children’s milestones, continuing the tradition of joy and camaraderie.

Nelly’s influence extended beyond the walls of her restaurant. She brought the sounds of her homeland to the hearts of her community, organizing musical events that featured some of Romania’s most celebrated artists. In doing so, she not only provided a venue for exceptional talent but also ensured that authentic live entertainment became a staple for her guests. A true pillar of the Romanian-American community, Nelly’s generosity, warmth, and unwavering dedication left an indelible mark on all who knew her.

While Nelly was an astute businesswoman and a force of entrepreneurship, it was her love, compassion, and boundless generosity that will be most fondly remembered by her children and grandson. To them, she was not just a mother and grandmother; she was a guiding light whose care and kindness touched every life she encountered.

Her presence will be deeply missed, but her spirit will forever live on in her family, friends, and the community she helped to build.

Visitation will be held on:

Thursday, February 27, 2025, starting at 6:00 PM at:

Catedrala Mitropolitană Sf. Împărați Constantin si Elena

5406 N. Newland Ave., Chicago, IL 60656

The funeral service will take place on:

Friday, February 28, 2025, at 10:00 AM, at the same location. Following the service, Nelly will be laid to rest at:

Bohemian National Cemetery

5255 N Pulaski Rd., Chicago, IL 60630

Share this: Facebook

X

