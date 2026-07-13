Links, Lies, and Early Flights: The 2026 Scottish Open

The 2026 Genesis Scottish Open concluded at The Renaissance Club with South Korea’s Tom Kim hoisting the trophy after a flawless, bogey-free 64. While

The 2026 Genesis Scottish Open concluded at The Renaissance Club with South Korea’s Tom Kim hoisting the trophy after a flawless, bogey-free 64. While Kim shed tears of relief over his first victory in nearly three years, a remarkably high-profile contingent of golf’s elite spent their weekend doing something far more traditional for a rainy July in North Berwick: pretending they didn’t care about missing the cut.

In the grand chessboard of the golfing calendar, the Scottish Open occupies a position of supreme tactical importance. Placed precisely one week before The Open Championship, it serves as a mandatory re-education camp for American superstars who have forgotten that golf can be played on grass that isn’t manicured with a pair of nail scissors.

The tournament is essentially a glorified, multi-million-dollar practice round where players trade the target-shooting comforts of the PGA Tour for the grim reality of North Sea gales, thick fescue, and heavy coastal fog. It offers a brief window to learn how to hit a low bullet into a 30-mile-per-hour wind before the Claret Jug is actually on the line. For those who fail to adapt, Scotland provides an excellent opportunity to test the dampness of its rough and the efficiency of its local airport departure lounges.

The Renaissance Club’s two-under-par cut line proved to be an efficient filter, separating the links-literate from those who desperately needed an extra two days of practice at Royal Birkdale.

Scottie Scheffler (Even Par): The world number one arrived with a historic streak of 78 consecutive cuts made. He concluded his Friday by finding a divot on the 8th, bogeying the 9th, and snapping the fifth-longest streak in PGA Tour history. He will now watch the highlights from a couch, feeling what it is like to be a regular human being for the first time since 2022. Patrick Cantlay (-1): In a spectacular display of golf’s inherent fairness, Cantlay shot a brilliant 65 on Thursday to share the first-round lead, only to return on Friday and sign for a five-bogey 74.Brooks Koepka (Even Par): Another victim of the Thursday-to-Friday identity crisis, Koepka opened with a 66 before shooting an eight-shots-worse 74 to join Scheffler in the early packing lanes. Ludvig Åberg (-1): The Swedish phenom missed out by a single stroke, proving that even flawless modern swings can be undone by the subtle cruelties of East Lothian turf. Xander Schauffele (+3): A former Scottish Open champion who looked entirely unenthused by the reunion, missing the weekend by a wide margin after a thoroughly miserable Friday 74. Aaron Rai (+1): The recently crowned PGA Championship winner and past champion of this very event discovered that past success in Scotland guarantees you absolutely nothing but a longer walk back to the clubhouse.

While half the field was already down in Southport re-packing their rain gear, a select group of world-class golfers stuck around North Berwick to give the fans exactly what they wanted: agonizing heartbreak and weather-induced existential dread.

For the first 36 holes, Rory McIlroy looked like a man who had completely solved the sport of golf. He opened with a sublime 65 and backed it up with a 66, cruising into a share of the weekend lead while making brutal links terrain look like a casual Sunday morning pitch-and-putt.

Then came Saturday’s East Lothian fog. Whether it was the literal mist or merely the metaphorical fog that occasionally clouds Rory’s back nine on weekends, McIlroy lost his compass entirely. He stumbled to a chaotic, three-over-par 73 during a heavily disrupted third round, effectively removing himself from the marquee. A spirited Sunday 64—featuring a late, dramatic birdie at the 17th—repaired his scorecard to 12-under par for a T7 finish. It was the ultimate McIlroy weekend: entirely entertaining, mathematically impressive, and completely useless for winning the tournament.

England’s Matt Fitzpatrick entered Sunday morning sitting atop the leaderboard, hunting for his fourth PGA Tour victory of the 2026 season. Armed with a razor-sharp iron game that led the field in Strokes Gained: Approach, Fitzpatrick capitalized beautifully on McIlroy’s Saturday collapse.

Unfortunately for the Sheffield man, the marathon Sunday schedule required playing out the end of the delayed third round immediately before entering the final 18 holes. By Sunday afternoon, the “Fitz” magic had dulled to a modest, final-round 69. He could only watch as Tom Kim bypassed him entirely on the leaderboard, leaving Fitzpatrick to settle for a four-way tie for third place at 13-under.

The Renaissance Club’s closing stretch became a graveyard for several other noble ambitions:

Min Woo Lee (-15): The charismatic Australian pushed Kim right to the absolut limit. Needing a miraculous hole-out eagle from the 18th fairway to force a playoff, Lee instead sailed his approach long into the gallery, settling for a lonely, yet highly lucrative, solo second-place finish.

Robert MacIntyre (-13): The hometown hero and defending champion sent the local crowds into a frenzy by firing a flawless 65 on Sunday morning to grab a share of the 54-hole lead. Regrettably, the home-field advantage did not extend to the actual final round, where a quiet 69 left him anchored alongside Fitzpatrick in third.

Johnny Keefer & Keita Nakajima (-13): The unheralded duo played the role of textbook Sunday crashes, hovering within two shots of the lead for most of the afternoon before reality, and Tom Kim’s flawless 64, forced them to accept a shared bronze medal.

As Tom Kim celebrates his multi-million dollar payout and a massive boost of confidence, the heavily decorated casualties of the tournament are already heading south toward Southport.

1 Tom Kim -16 $1,575,000

2 Min Woo Lee -15 $954,000

T3 Matt Fitzpatrick -13 $433,125

T3 Robert MacIntyre -13 $433,125

T3 Johnny Keefer -13 $433,125

T3 Keita Nakajima -13 $433,125

T7 Rory McIlroy -12 $243,000

T7 Corey Conners -12 $243,000

T7 Sungjae Im -12 $243,000

Photo: Instagram

Radu Roman

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