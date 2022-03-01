OPINION | Frudui Case: Germany goes off the deep end

An impressive number of Romanian Christians marched in the streets of Walsrode, Germany on Sunday, February 27, 2022 demanding Germany respect parental rights, religious freedom, and the rule of law. Not less than 10 000 determined citizens expressed solidarity with the Furdui Family, the victim of many illegal acts and abuses committed by Germany’s Jugendamt system. On April 26, 2021 Jugendamt seized the Family’s seven (7) children claiming the Family abused the children. There was no abuse, there was no proof of abuse, but there was a tremendous determination on Jugendamt’s part to dismember the family, forcefully take the children from the family, incarcerate the children in inhumane detention centers, and indoctrinate them to hate their biological parents.

To add insult to injury, the local press disrespected the 10 000 demonstrators in a manner that resembles the most perfect of totalitarian tactics: demonize those with whom you do not agree. In a short but vicious commentary, the local press denounced the protesters as members of the Pentecostal Church which teach the physical disciplining of children. And, with one shot, the media shot down the demonstrators’ legitimate pleas and obscured what this case is actually all about: parental rights and religious freedom.

Attacking church doctrine is respectable and acceptable in secular circles. Germany’s mass media is particularly known for its irreverence and disrespect for Christianity. But also ignorant of the place discipline enjoys in Christianity. Self discipline and rebuke toward correction are central to Christianity. But what Christianity and the Bible do not teach and in fact prohibit is abusing children, including violence.

Germany claims it legally forbids physical discipline of children. But rational people ask whether transgressing this law justifies destroying the family and dismembering it. In essence applying the ultimate penalty, the harshest punishment society could met on transgressing parents, that is, abducting the children and paying strangers to take care of them to adulthood. Rational people can only provide one answer to this question: no.

Yet, Germany has decided otherwise in this case. 10 000 people cannot all be so outlandish in their thinking that their main grievances should not be well taken. The best interest of the family is for the family not to be dismembered but to remain intact.

In the case of the Furdui Family Germany has followed in the footsteps of its totalitarian dictator and has applied the measures the Nazis did in the 1930s. The people of Germany are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the abuses and errors of Jugendamt and repair them before it creates even more victims.

Germany, let the Furdui kids go home to their parents!

Peter Costea