Romania Escalates the Samson Family Case: Senate Resolution Unanimously Adopted while also taking action at the Venice Commission

Foto (from left to right): - Senator Titus Corlățean, President of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Romanian Senate, - Daniel and Bianca Samson

Foto (from left to right):

– Senator Titus Corlățean, President of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Romanian Senate,

– Daniel and Bianca Samson, the parents of Sara and Tiana,

– Senator Mircea Abrudean – President of the Romanian Senate, (who holds the second-highest office in Romania’s constitutional hierarchy),

– Ruth and Marius Bodnariu, (who have been through a similar situation in Norway in late 2015 till June 2016),

– and Ben Oni Ardelean former Member of Romanian Parliament.

The Samson Family Case has entered a fundamentally different stage.

For years, the case was discussed primarily by family advocates, religious liberty organizations, human-rights supporters, and concerned members of the Romanian and international public. Today, however, the issue has become the subject of coordinated action by major institutions of the Romanian state.

Two developments within the past week demonstrate this shift.

First, Senator Titus Corlățean, President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Romanian Senate, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, and former Minister of Justice, last week, Thursday, June 12th 2026, publicly presented concerns relating to the Samson case within the framework of the Venice Commission and the broader Council of Europe system.

The Venice Commission, formally known as the European Commission for Democracy through Law, is the Council of Europe’s advisory body on constitutional and legal matters. It provides independent expert opinions and recommendations on constitutions, legislation, electoral systems, judicial reforms, and the rule of law. While its opinions are not legally binding, they carry significant political and legal weight and are widely regarded as authoritative benchmarks for democratic standards, often influencing legislative reforms, constitutional amendments, and assessments conducted by European institutions and international organizations across Europe and beyond.

READ ALSO: Senator Titus Corlățean Raises Concerns at Venice Commission Over Child Protection Practices and Parental Rights in Europe

Second, the Romanian Senate unanimously adopted a Resolution concerning Romanian minors Sara and Tiara Samson, on Monday, June 15th 2026, reportedly with the involvement and support of key Romanian governmental institutions, including the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Senate, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Justice, the National Authority for the Protection of Children’s Rights, and the Presidency of Romania.

Senator Titus Corlățean has made public on social media the entire five pages document of the officially titled “Declaration of the Romanian Senate Supporting the Repatriation of Romanian Citizens Sara and Tiana Samson for Family Reunification, in Compliance with the European Convention on Human Rights and Other Applicable International Legal Instruments.” and is available here.

Senator Titus Corlățean is one of Romania’s most experienced public officials in the fields of international law, diplomacy, human rights, and cross-border family matters.

First elected to the Romanian Parliament in 2004 as a member of the Chamber of Deputies, he subsequently served as a Member of the European Parliament (2007–2008) before being elected to the Romanian Senate in 2008, where he has served continuously since. He currently serves as President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Romanian Senate and has previously held the offices of Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Justice.

At the European level, he has held several senior leadership positions within the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, including Vice-President of the Assembly and Chair of the Committee on the Election of Judges to the European Court of Human Rights, placing him among the most prominent Romanian parliamentarians engaged in European democracy, human rights, and rule-of-law affairs.

His decision to raise the case before bodies associated with the Council of Europe elevates the matter beyond the realm of bilateral discussions, placing it within a broader European framework focused on democracy, fundamental rights, and the rule of law.

READ ALSO: The Samson Family Drama: Senator Titus Corlățean Launches Shocking Accusations Against Swedish Authorities

Taken together, these developments represent one of the strongest institutional responses yet seen in relation to the case.

During discussions at the Venice Commission on the implementation of judgments of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), Senator Titus Corlățean raised concerns about systemic shortcomings in child protection and social welfare systems across several European countries. He argued that the growing number of ECHR judgments involving parental rights, family separation, and violations of the right to private and family life points to broader structural problems that extend beyond individual cases. According to Corlățean, these issues affect citizens from numerous European countries, including Romania, whose children have been removed by authorities in other states under controversial circumstances.

Corlățean also criticized what he described as insufficient oversight by the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in monitoring the execution of ECHR judgments, arguing that states are too often allowed to close cases without implementing meaningful legislative, institutional, or administrative reforms. He informed members of the Venice Commission that the issue is already being examined within the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and suggested that the Commission itself may eventually take a closer interest in what he characterized as a serious and recurring rule-of-law and human-rights concern across Europe.

The subsequent Senate Resolution further expands the importance of the issue.

A parliamentary resolution adopted unanimously carries a different weight than speeches, interviews, or political commentary. It becomes part of the official record of a sovereign state. When that resolution is developed with the participation of institutions responsible for foreign affairs, justice, child protection, and the presidency itself, it reflects a level of governmental concern that cannot easily be dismissed as the position of a single politician or political party.

According to publicly released information, the Resolution calls for the immediate release of Romanian minors Sara and Tiara Samson, who remain in the Swedish social services system after more than three and a half years.

The significance lies not merely in the content of the statements, but in the institutions behind them.

The broader implications extend beyond Romania and Sweden.

For European institutions, the case raises questions regarding parental rights, family unity, the treatment of foreign citizens within national child-protection systems, and the responsibilities of member states when disputes involve children who are citizens of another country.

For policymakers in the United States who have followed developments in the case, the Romanian Senate’s action provides an important benchmark. The issue can no longer be characterized solely as a dispute raised by activists or private organizations. It has become the subject of formal action by Romania’s legislative, diplomatic, legal, and child-protection authorities.

Whether one agrees or disagrees with the conclusions reached by Romanian officials, the political significance of these developments is undeniable.

A senior Romanian statesman has elevated the matter within the European institutional framework. The Romanian Senate has adopted a formal Resolution. Multiple Romanian state institutions have aligned themselves behind the effort.

The result is a clear escalation of official attention and international scrutiny.

The Samson case is no longer merely a private controversy. It has become a matter of state concern.

TRIBUNA.US

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Access here quickly all articles published by the Romanian Tribune newspaper in reference to the SAMSON FAMILY CASE

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LINKS to Senator Corățean’s public posts:

