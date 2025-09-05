ROMOTANA ANNUAL GALA & EXPO 2025 – 3rd Edition

ROMANIAN & MOLDOVAN TRUCKING ASSOCIATION OF NORTH AMERICA 2025 GALA & EXPO We are thrilled to announce our organization’s 3rd Annual Gala &

ROMANIAN & MOLDOVAN TRUCKING ASSOCIATION

OF NORTH AMERICA

2025 GALA & EXPO

We are thrilled to announce our organization’s 3rd Annual Gala & Expo!

This signature event will bring together:

• ROMOTANA members, sponsors & partners

• Distinguished members of the US Congress

• Representatives from the diplomatic corps accredited in the USA

• Official representatives of the Romanian & Moldovan Governments and Parliaments

Mark your calendars for a full day of:

• Insightful discussions

• Distinguished honorees

• An unforgettable evening of celebration with the romotana community.

EVENT DETAILS

Date:

October 10th, 2025

Location:

The Glen Club

2901 W Lake Ave., Glenview, IL 60026

More details and formal invitations will follow soon.

We can’t wait to welcome you to another meaningful gathering!

ROMOTANA

www.romotana.org

office@romotana.org

1717 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington, D.C. 20006

