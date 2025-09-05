HomePulsul Comunității

ROMOTANA ANNUAL GALA & EXPO 2025 – 3rd Edition

We are thrilled to announce our organization’s 3rd Annual Gala & Expo!

This signature event will bring together:

• ROMOTANA members, sponsors & partners
• Distinguished members of the US Congress
• Representatives from the diplomatic corps accredited in the USA
• Official representatives of the Romanian & Moldovan Governments and Parliaments

Mark your calendars for a full day of:

• Insightful discussions
• Distinguished honorees
• An unforgettable evening of celebration with the romotana community.

EVENT DETAILS

Date:
October 10th, 2025

Location:
The Glen Club
2901 W Lake Ave., Glenview, IL 60026

More details and formal invitations will follow soon.
We can’t wait to welcome you to another meaningful gathering!

ROMOTANA
www.romotana.org
office@romotana.org
1717 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington, D.C. 20006

*

