The 90th Masters: Tradition Meets Brilliance at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. — There is no morning quite like the first Thursday in April at Augusta National. As the morning mist lifted over the meticulously manicu

AUGUSTA, Ga. — There is no morning quite like the first Thursday in April at Augusta National. As the morning mist lifted over the meticulously manicured fairways of the world’s most iconic golf course, it became clear that the 90th Masters Tournament would be one for the history books.

Before diving into the drama of the opening round, we would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to Augusta National Inc. (AN Inc.) for granting our press credentials. To document this storied tradition is a privilege we do not take lightly, and the hospitality of the club continues to be the gold standard in professional sports.

The tournament officially commenced with the traditional Honorary Starters ceremony. Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, and Tom Watson found the fairway to a thunderous ovation, signaling the start of the quest for the Green Jacket.

Stepping onto the grounds of Augusta National is like stepping back in time—a place where the term “fan” is never used, only “patrons.” This year, the atmosphere is as electric as ever, fueled by traditions that make this tournament unique in the world of sports: The $1.50 Legend: Despite global inflation, the iconic Pimento Cheese sandwich remains a steady $1.50, a price unchanged since 2002. For the truly hungry, you can actually purchase one of every single item on the concession menu (27 items total) for just under $79. The Great Gnome Rush: The 2026 “Patron Gnome”—this year’s 10th-anniversary edition—is the hottest item in the merchandise shop. Clad in khaki with a Masters-green umbrella, these $59.50 collectibles sold out within hours each morning, limited strictly to one per person.

A “Phone-Free” Oasis: In a rare display of modern discipline, no cell phones are allowed on the course. Patrons instead rely on the massive manual leaderboards and the “Masters roar” to know what’s happening three holes away. The Unspoken Chair Code: You’ll see thousands of green folding chairs left unattended at iconic spots like Amen Corner. The “Augusta Rule” is simple: once a patron places their chair, it is theirs for the day, and no one else will sit in it.

Under perfect, cloudless skies, the headline of the day belonged to defending champion Rory McIlroy, who carded a brilliant 5-under 67. He is joined at the top of the leaderboard by Sam Burns, whose bogey-free back nine catapulted him into a share of the lead.

T1 Rory McIlroy -5 (67) Defending champ in total control.

T1 Sam Burns -5 (67) A masterclass in consistency.

T3 Jason Day -3 (69) The veteran find his form early.

T3 Kurt Kitayama -3 (69) A rising star making his move.

T3 Patrick Reed -3 (69) Always a threat at Augusta.

T6 Scottie Scheffler -2 (70) Two-time champ lurking just three back.

While the leaders thrived, the “Cathedral of Pines” was less kind to others. Jon Rahm struggled significantly, finishing with a 6-over 78—notably carding zero birdies for the day. Bryson DeChambeau also faced an uphill battle, posting a 4-over 76 after a triple-bogey on the 11th hole (“White Dogwood”) derailed his momentum.

The opening round at Augusta is often a reminder that experience is the ultimate currency. While the young guns fought for the lead, two of the game’s most beloved veterans—both of whom are now 60+ old—put on a masterclass that outshined one of the modern era’s biggest heavyweights.

Both Fred Couples and Vijay Singh managed to outscore Jon Rahm in Round 1, proving that the “Masters magic” doesn’t have an expiration date. Fred Couples: The 1992 champion continued his tradition of defying age, turning back the clock to card an impressive 1-over 73. Couples’ steady play and effortless rhythm were a hit with the patrons, as he consistently found fairways that players half his age were missing. Vijay Singh: The 2000 Green Jacket winner was equally disciplined, grinding out a 3-over 75. While he may not have the distance he once did, Singh’s short game was sharp, allowing him to save par in crucial moments.

Photo Credits: All images in this article are provided courtesy of Augusta National Inc. and used with permission.

RADU ROMAN

(All rights reserved)

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