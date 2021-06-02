The restrictions for foreign citizens traveling to Romania have been eliminated starting with June 1, 2021

The Government of Romania has approved, 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝟏, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐧𝐨𝐧-𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐧𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐭𝐨 𝐑𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐚. Thus, from June 1, 2021, American citizens wishing to visit Romania can enter in Romania.

Conditions for entering Romania for foreign citizens:

According to Romania’s National Committee for Emergency Situations Decision no. 35 of May 29, 2021, foreign citizens arriving in Romania from third countries must enter quarantine for a period of 14 days regardless of the country/zone (Green, Yellow or Red) of arrival, with the following exceptions:

a) persons vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus and for whom 10 days have passed since the full vaccination scheme until their entry to Romania;

b) persons who have been confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection in the last 90 days prior to entry into the country, as proven by medical documents (positive RT-PCR test at the date of diagnosis, hospital discharge ticket or test that prove the presence of IgG antibodies performed no later than 14 days prior to entry into the country) or by checking the Corona-forms database and for which at least 14 days have passed from the date of confirmation to the date of entry into the country;

c) children of 3 years old and younger, without being necessary to present the negative result of an RT-PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection;

d) children over 3 years of age and under 16 years of age, if they show a negative RT-PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection, performed no more than 72 hours before boarding (for those who travel by public transport) or entry into the national territory (for those traveling by their own means);

e) persons who come to Romania from countries / territories of epidemiological risk but who, before arriving in Romania, have spent the last 14 consecutive days in one or more countries / territories without epidemiological risk;

f) drivers of goods vehicles with a maximum authorized capacity of more than 2.4 tons as well as drivers of passenger vehicles with more than 9 seats, including the driver’s seat;

g) the drivers provided in let. f), who travel in the interest of pursuing the profession from their state of residence to another Member State of the European Union or from another state of the European Union tp the state of residence, regardless of whether the travel is made by individual means or on their own;

h) aircraft pilots and their navigating personnel, as well as locomotive drivers and railway personnel;

i) navigating personnel disembarking from inland waterway vessels flying the Romanian flag in a Romanian port, provided that the employers provide the certificate for international transport workers and personal protective equipment against COVID-19, on the time of movement from the ship to the location where it can be contacted between voyages;

j) employees of the Romanian economic operators who perform works, according to the contracts concluded, outside the Romanian territory, upon their return to the country, if they prove the contractual relations with the beneficiary outside the national territory;

k) the representatives of the foreign companies that have subsidiaries / branches / representations or agencies on the national territory, if at the entry on the Romanian territory they prove the contractual relations with the economic entities on the national territory;

l) persons entering Romania for activities of use, installation, commissioning, maintenance, service of equipment and technology in the fields of medical, scientific, economic, defense, public order and national security, transport, as well as persons carrying out professional activities specific in the mentioned fields, if they prove the contractual / collaboration relations with the beneficiary / beneficiaries on the Romanian territory, as well as the inspectors of the international bodies;

m) members of diplomatic missions, consular offices, other diplomatic missions accredited in Bucharest and holders of diplomatic passports, on the basis of reciprocity, staff assimilated to diplomatic staff, members of the Romanian Diplomatic and Consular Corps and holders of diplomatic and service passports, as well as their family members;

n) the members of the international sports delegations that participate in sports competitions organized on the Romanian territory, in accordance with the law, the officials of the international sports forums that organize these competitions, the delegated referees as well as journalists accredited to these competitions;

o) foreign athletes entitled to clubs in Romania who return to the country as a result of participating in an official international competition of their national teams and are to resume their sports activity at the club to which they are entitled, provided they have concluded a valid contract with a sports club in Romania;

p) film crews that carry out professional activities on the Romanian territory based on a contract or document proving the need to be present in the country, if they present the negative result of an RT-PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection, performed with no more than 72 hours before boarding (for those traveling by public transport) or entering the national territory (for those traveling by their own means);

q) persons in transit, if they leave Romania within 24 hours from the entry on the territory of the country;

r) persons handed over to the Romanian authorities on the basis of Readmission Agreements, returned in an accelerated procedure;

s) employees / representatives of Romanian economic operators who travel outside Romania in order to negotiate / sign contracts / trade agreements, if they present the negative result of an RT-PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection, performed with the well 72 hours before boarding (for those traveling by public transport) or entering the national territory (for those traveling by own means), as well as a document justifying participation in the negotiation or the contract / trade agreement signed.

