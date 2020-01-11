INVITATION: 18th Anniversary Gala Dinner & Concert – Romanian Tribune Newspaper

*
(Romanian version available here)
With sincere gratitude and thanksgiving
to all who made it possible
for the ROMANIAN TRIBUNE newspaper
to reach its 18th Anniversary.
We invite you all:
friends and supporters
to join us
FRIDAY, JANUARY 24, 2020
at 7:00 PM
for our ANNIVERSARY
GALA DINNER & CONCERT
Organized with the support of:
Logos Christian Academy
and Logos School of Music
in the brand new building for special events
at 7280 N. Caldwell Ave., Niles, IL 60714
MUSICAL PROGRAM WILL FEATURE:
* LOGOS Symphony Orchestra – directed by Stelu Aioanei
* Eugen Anacateu – saxaphone
* Cenaclul RETRO and friends
This is a fund raising event
for the Romanian Tribune Newspaper.
To help us plan better,
PLEASE RESPOND if you plan to attend.
Call or text: (708) 243-2727
or send email to: info@Tribuna.US
Sponsor a table:
If you wish to sponsor a full table to host your friends for this special evening with traditional Romanian food and exceptional music, with our special guests and professional orchestra of best quality, please contact us no later than Tuesday February 4th. THANK YOU ALL!
