INVITATION: 18th Anniversary Gala Dinner & Concert – Romanian Tribune Newspaper

(Romanian version available here)

With sincere gratitude and thanksgiving

to all who made it possible

for the ROMANIAN TRIBUNE newspaper

to reach its 18th Anniversary.

We invite you all:

friends and supporters

to join us

FRIDAY, JANUARY 24, 2020

at 7:00 PM

for our ANNIVERSARY

GALA DINNER & CONCERT

Organized with the support of:

Logos Christian Academy

and Logos School of Music

in the brand new building for special events

at 7280 N. Caldwell Ave., Niles, IL 60714

MUSICAL PROGRAM WILL FEATURE:

* LOGOS Symphony Orchestra – directed by Stelu Aioanei

* Eugen Anacateu – saxaphone

* Cenaclul RETRO and friends

This is a fund raising event

for the Romanian Tribune Newspaper.

To help us plan better,

PLEASE RESPOND if you plan to attend.

Call or text: (708) 243-2727

or send email to: info@Tribuna.US

Sponsor a table: If you wish to sponsor a full table to host your friends for this special evening with traditional Romanian food and exceptional music, with our special guests and professional orchestra of best quality, please contact us no later than Tuesday February 4th. THANK YOU ALL!