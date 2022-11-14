ALIANȚA GALA & SUMMIT – Washington DC, Nov. 30 & Dec. 1, 2022

PRESS RELEASE | Chicago, Nov. 9, 2022

We are pleased to inform you that the founders of the Romanian Heritage Center NFP of greater Chicago area will be attending this year’s ALIANȚA Gala and Summit in Washington, DC – on Wednesday, November 30th, and Thursday, December 1st, and hereby extend the ALIANȚA’s invitation to all our friends and supporters.

Founded and launched by honorable former Ambassadors of the United States in Romania, this prestigious exquisite event attracts every year the leaders of Romanian-American organizations and provides unique opportunities for networking.

WHAT IS ALIANȚA?

Based in Washington, DC, Alianța is the national organization of Americans, US companies and other institutions working to strengthen cultural, economic, and security ties between the United States and Romania. Alianța helps Americans and Romanians through education and networking, as well as opportunities which benefit citizens of both nations, improving understanding of Romania and its important strategic partnership with the United States. ALIANȚA is also known as the Romanian-American Alliance.

Since its founding in 2013, it has become respected in the US and Romania for its annual Gala, honoring those who have contributed to the partnership, its business, security and cultural round tables and its community projects in the U.S.

In 2019, it launched a sister organization, Romanian Friends of Alianța.

THE FOUNDING OF ALIANTA

Ambassador Mark Gitenstein and Dan Dimancescu co-founded Alianța in early 2013. This was announced at the Cosmos Club Feb 6, 2013 to an audience of 250 and followed by a first meeting of ‘Charter Members’ a few months later. Mark took the lead as the first President of the organization.

ALIANȚA’s AMBASSADORS’ COUNCIL

The Alianța’s Ambassadors’ Council is made of former U.S. Ambassadors to Romania:

Honorable David Funderburk, US Ambassador to Romania from 1981 to 1985

Honorable Roger Kirk, US Ambassador to Romania from 1985 to 1989

Honorable Alfred Moses, US Ambassador to Romania, 1994 to 1997

Honorable Jim Rosapepe, US Ambassador to Romania from 1998 to 2001

Honorable Michael Guest, US Ambassador to Romania from 2001 to 2004

Honorable Mark Gitenstein, US Ambassador to Romania from 2009 to 2012

Honorable Hans G. Klemm, US Ambassador to Romania from 2015 to 2019

Honorable Adrian Zuckerman, US Ambassador to Romania from 2019 to 2021

INVITATION TO THE ALIANȚA’s GALA & SUMMIT IS STILL OPEN

The Alianța’s truly special event is still accepting reservations for attendance by those with a desire to meet-and-greet these distinguished diplomats, or those with an interest in this unique opportunity for networking with the representatives of most active Romanian-American organizations. More information and online reservations are accessible at: https://www.alianta.org/gala-2022/

