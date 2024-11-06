Alright, Donald Trump is back in the White House. What’s next?

Trump’s return to the White House is spectacular, no matter how you look at it. It’s a fact. So, what’s next? After the November 5th elections, the

After the November 5th elections, there will be tons of analyses – all relevant – to explain what just happened. And there will be time for that, but right now we need to take a cold, hard look at what this means.

Common sense has prevailed

Politics and electoral campaigns are won through rhetoric, not just promises – nothing new here. We won’t always hear what we like, and there will always be someone who feels offended.

Donald Trump appealed to Americans’ common sense: Are you better off now than four years ago? Economically, socially, religiously, with your family, at the border. As simple as that.

Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party chose the path of extreme liberalism: abortion is more important than whether you can afford to eat, fuel your car, and live decently.

Shoving “sexual/transgender identity” down people’s throats and endangering women is supreme over individual, religious, and free speech liberties. What you think doesn’t matter; it’s what we tell you that counts. And I’m not exaggerating – I’m actually being modest.

Trump is not Hitler. Nor the Messiah

Donald Trump has proven that he can put America in a position of greatness, as envisioned by the Founding Fathers: based on God-given freedoms, Judeo-Christian principles, and the pursuit of happiness.

He has not proven to be a fascist; on the contrary, he was subjected to fascist abuses by the Democratic Party even before becoming president – false charges, anarchy, and so on.

Donald Trump is not the Messiah either. If we think of him that way, we risk being ridiculous. He’s not a perfect man, and most of the time, he messes up the good things he does himself – he needs to be more restrained and balanced, especially in his communication. He should be criticized and held accountable when he’s wrong.

Trump is not a magician

The U.S. is facing multiple economic, social, and security crises, which makes solving them challenging. Trump has promised a series of measures, and in the past, he has proven that he keeps his promises, but it won’t be easy. People shouldn’t expect overnight changes.

The cost of living for the average American, border security, democracy, foreign policy, Israel, Ukraine, dictators like Xi, Un, Putin, Khamenei, and all the related implications are not simple tasks you just hand to someone and say, “Okay, figure it out, I want this done by…”

He’s just been handed an incredibly difficult mandate – let’s remain balanced and willing to find the best path forward.

Don’t be ashamed of supporting Trump

Shaming people for supporting Trump or the truth is a tool of fascism.

Trump, despite his flaws, proposes a set of values that bring something good to society. Why should you be ashamed of supporting religious and free speech freedoms, the right for the government not to impose on or control your life, truth, and its promotion in public life? A good life and a peaceful existence are desirable for any person.

In conclusion

Trump won. He understood the reality on the ground; the Democrats did not. He’s not perfect. Hitler? Messiah? Magician? Not at all. The solution doesn’t rest solely with him, but with every participant in this world, however big or small we see it. May God give us wisdom and bless us.

Timotei Dinica

