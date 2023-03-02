April 20, 2023 – The 1st Summit and Annual Gala of the Romanian and Moldovan Trucking Association of North America

Are you ready to navigate the challenges of the trucking industry?

We would like to invite you to join Romotana Trucking Association, the first and only full association dedicated to the Romanian and Moldovan trucking community in North America.

Our association is dedicated to supporting the Romanian and Moldovan fleet owners by providing opportunities for professional development, promoting safety and compliance in the industry, and advocating for the rights and interests of our members.

As a member of Romotana, you will have access to a range of exclusive benefits and resources, including:

Networking opportunities

Discounts on products and services offered by our partner organizations

Advocacy and representation on issues impacting the Romanian and Moldovan trucking community

Acces to industry-specific training and educational resources

We believe that our non-profit Organization can serve as a valuable resource for you. Joining our family is easy and affordable. You will have the support and resources you need to succed in the trucking industry and make a positive impact on your community.

To become a member, please visit our website www.romotana.org, where you can complete our online membership application. If you have any questions or would like to learn more about our association, please do not hesitate to contact us at office@romotana.org

Thank you for your interest in Romotana Trucking Association. We look forward to hearing from you soon.

Best regards,

Romotana Trucking Association