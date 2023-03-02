April 20, 2023 – The 1st Summit and Annual Gala of the Romanian and Moldovan Trucking Association of North America

The Romanian and Moldovan Trucking Association of North America (ROMOTANA) is inviting all business owners, managers, and entrepreneurs in the truckin
The Romanian and Moldovan Trucking Association of North America (ROMOTANA) is inviting all business owners, managers, and entrepreneurs in the trucking industry of Romanian or Moldovan heritage to join this new organization established in Washington DC. ROMOTANA is the first and only full association dedicated to the Romanian and Moldovan trucking community in North America.
ROMOTANA is organizing
its 1st Summit and Annual Gala
with the support of the Embassy of Romania
and of the Embassy of Republic of Moldova,
both in Washington DC,
on April 20, 2023,
in the Washington DC area,
hosted at U.S. Army & Navy Country Club.
All ROMOTANA members are invited!
To become a member or to get more information, please go to: www.romotana.org
ROMOTANA’S MESSAGE TO ALL INTERESTED INDIVIDUALS:
Are you ready to navigate the challenges of the trucking industry?
We would like to invite you to join Romotana Trucking Association, the first and only full association dedicated to the Romanian and Moldovan trucking community in North America.
Our association is dedicated to supporting the Romanian and Moldovan fleet owners by providing opportunities for professional development, promoting safety and compliance in the industry, and advocating for the rights and interests of our members.
As a member of Romotana, you will have access to a range of exclusive benefits and resources, including:
- Networking opportunities
- Discounts on products and services offered by our partner organizations
- Advocacy and representation on issues impacting the Romanian and Moldovan trucking community
- Acces to industry-specific training and educational resources
We believe that our non-profit Organization can serve as a valuable resource for you. Joining our family is easy and affordable. You will have the support and resources you need to succed in the trucking industry and make a positive impact on your community.
To become a member, please visit our website www.romotana.org, where you can complete our online membership application. If you have any questions or would like to learn more about our association, please do not hesitate to contact us at office@romotana.org
Thank you for your interest in Romotana Trucking Association. We look forward to hearing from you soon.
Best regards,
Romotana Trucking Association
