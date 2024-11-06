BREAKING | Donald Trump wins the presidential election and makes a spectacular return to the White House.

Donald Trump is projected to win the presidential election over Kamala Harris after Fox News awarded him Pennsylvania, a state crucial to his victory.

Donald Trump is projected to win the presidential election over Kamala Harris after Fox News awarded him Pennsylvania, a state crucial to his victory.

Decision Desk HQ, the second largest source of election analysis, gives Trump 286 electoral votes, with the minimum number to win being 270 electoral votes.

Donald Trump has won four other swing states – North Carolina, Wisconsin, Georgia and Nevada – and leads in Michigan and Arizona.

Harris has 226 electors.

The count continues.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...