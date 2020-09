Cenzurat pe Facebook la solicitarea USR, avocatul româno-american Peter Costea inițiază demersuri legale în Senatul SUA

Avocatul româno-american Peter Costea, stabilit în Houston, Texas, cu o experiență de peste 30 de ani în cadrul Baroului Texas și unul dintre avocații care au asistat Familia Bodnariu vs Barnevernet, s-a adresat miercuri autorităților americane cu o sesizare privind cenzurarea opiniilor conservatoare pe Facebook, în cazul său, cenzurarea unei postări personale la solicitarea partidului de stânga românesc Uniunea Salvați România (USR).

Cu o săptămână în urmă, pe pagina personală de Facebook, avocatul Peter Costea a postat o opinie despre candidatura unui membru USR la Primăria Timișoarei, explicând de ce, în accepțiunea sa creștin-conservatoare, candidatul și partidul în discuție nu se ridică la nivelul valorilor la care aspiră conservatorii, indicând, de asemenea, și opiniile negative ale candidatului USR față de politica președintelui Trump și mai ales față de americanii care l-au votat – într-un context în care candidatul USR încerca să obțină sprijinul comunității evanghelice din Timișoara.

Potrivit avocatului Peter Costea, la mai puțin de 24 de ore de la postare, fără nici o notificare, Facebook i-a eliminat postarea ca fiind „hate speech”, deși dintr-o analiză a textului nu poate fi nimic încadrat în această categorie. Într-o postare video ulterioară, candidatul USR vizat a denunțat „atacuri din afară” și „încercări ale partidelor vechi de a-l discredita”.

Conform practicii Facebook, în urma unor sesizări multiple ale unei postări, mai ales pe motivul de „hate speech”, platforma elimină imediat postarea, fără a face verificări adiționale.

Asemănător Partidului Democrat, se pare că USR nu tolerează libertatea de exprimare, diversitatea de opinii și alege reducerea la tăcere în locul argumentului.

Recent, în Senatul Statelor Unite au fost audiați directorii celor mai mari platforme de socializare din Statele Unite, unde li s-au prezentat nenumărate cazuri și plângeri cu privire la cenzurarea opiniilor conservatoare în detrimentul celor de stânga. Probabil că și sesizările și demersurile legale ale avocatului Peter Costea vor fi parte din viitoarele audieri din Senatul SUA.

În continuare, textul postării care a fost eliminat de Facebook la solicitarea multiplă USR și plângerea oficială trimisă autorităților americane:

***

September 16, 2020

The Honorable ……………..

United States Senate

Re.: Matter of Facebook Censorship

Dear Mr. ……………

On September 9, 2020, without notice, Facebook removed one of my FB posts after apparently receiving complaints that one of my recent posts “violated community standards.” It did not, and the removal of the post is a clear example of crass censorship. I am bringing this incident to your attention so that my complaint can be included in future files or congressional hearings related to the censorship of conservative viewpoints by social media platforms. I also hope this correspondence will be used as evidence in support of future legislative proposals to prevent arbitrary, capricious, and insensitive censorship by social media establishments. However, before I delve into the substance of my grievance, I would like to provide a brief personal background.

I am a resident of Harris County, Texas. My background is somewhat similar to your family’s background, except that it involves a different part of the world. I was born in communist Romania in a Christian family and was raised under the authority of my father who was a preacher. Because of religious persecution I fled communism and relocated to the United States as a refugee in 1978. I took full advantage of the wide array of educational opportunities and the economic and occupational freedoms which the United States provides and, in the course of time, I became an attorney. Like you, I am a member of the State Bar of Texas and I have practiced law in Harris County and the surrounding region for the last 30 years. The Honorable Judge Scott Brister, swore me in as an attorney.

Given my religious background and life experiences, it is not hard to ascertain that I am a conservative. For the same reasons I have been an advocate for conservative causes for a long time. After the collapse of communism in Romania at the end of 1989, I also began to promote conservative causes there, where I worked closely with pro-life and pro-family movements. I am, in fact, one of the founders of Romania’s pro-family movement.

Compelled by my conservative convictions, I even ran, at my own expense, for office. In 2014 and 2019 I ran as an independent for a seat in the European Parliament, but failed. Nevertheless, I continued to press on with conservative causes, including promoting pro-family, pro-life, and religious freedom messages on my Facebook page.

Romania will hold local elections on September 27, 2020. In Timisoara, which is Romania’s second largest city, one of the contenders to the mayoral office is Mr. Dominic Samuel Fritz, a German citizen. Earlier this month, Mr. Fritz held a private FB event which was attended by a number of persons with whom I am also acquainted. Following the event, one of them advised me of the comments Mr. Fritz made about Christians, Mr. Trump, and the “people who voted for Trump.” I have been informed that the comments were insensitive. This prompted me to post the attached commentary on my FB page. The first two pages is the Romanian version of my post, and the last two pages is an English Google translation of the post.

My post received wide attention which apparently disquieted Mr. Fritz’s supporters and members of the USR. USR stands for “Uniunea Salvati Romania”, or “Save Romania Union,” an anti-Christian hate group which polls at around 15% of the electorate and also holds seats in the Romanian Parliament. USR also is the only political party which, in 2018, opposed a national constitutional referendum to protect natural marriage in Romania’s Constitution. USR members and sympathizers objected to my post, complained to FB, and, as a consequence, FB removed it without prior notice.

This is unconscionable. I believe that this incident needs to be known. It is a clear incident of censorship directed against a citizen of the United States and a person with conservative viewpoints.

I also need to express concerns about USR as a political movement and party. It aggressively espouses virulent anti-Christian views and is intolerant of Christians and Christian values. USR aggressively goes after individuals, groups, and platforms which criticize its political ideology, platform, and candidates. Just today, I received another complaint, also from Romania, from a young Christian who also posted decent, but critical, messages about USR due to its ideology and political agenda. His FB page had been completely erased following complaints from USR members.

USR inhibits freedom of speech and the free dissemination of ideas. It does not value our First Amendment freedoms and values, and for this reason the United States should consider disallowing entry visas to this political party and its members in the United States. It should also disallow USR from running political advertisements in US publications.

Mr. ………..: I thank you for taking the time to review my plea. I look forward to hearing from you in due course. Blessings and grace!

Thank you for your courtesies.

Very truly yours,

Peter Costea

encl.