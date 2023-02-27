CHICAGO: Romanian Healthcare Professionals Conference – April 20, 2023

As part of a larger international outreach effort by the Presidential Administration and the Government of Romania, a delegation of doctors and hi
As part of a larger international outreach effort by the Presidential Administration and the Government of Romania, a delegation of doctors and high-ranking officials will travel to Chicago on April 19th.
The delegation’s goal is to connect with the some of the most representative doctors, researchers and other healthcare professionals in the diaspora for the purpose of exchanging information, acquiring valuable insights and creating long term connections with the Diaspora healthcare community.
Speakers from all over the United States are invited to join via Zoom, making this a unique opportunity to share your insights and provide a high-level strategic overview of a working system that you know. This is an exciting opportunity for healthcare professionals from the diaspora to connect and engage with their Romanian counterparts.
The event is organized by the General Consulate of Romania to Chicago and the Romanian Community Foundation of Chicago (ROCO Chicago).
PARTICIPANTS:
- Share your insights and provide a high-level strategic overview of a working system that you know: As a healthcare professional, you have valuable insights and experience to share. This is an opportunity to showcase your expertise and make a meaningful contribution to the international healthcare community.
- Connect, get to know better and engage with your Romanian counterparts: The delegation is eager to connect with as many healthcare professionals from the diaspora as possible. This is a chance to build relationships, share best practices, and learn from one another.
- Learn more about the state and progress of the medical system in Romania: The event will provide valuable insights into the current state of healthcare in Romania, as well as the progress that has been made in recent years. This is an opportunity to learn from experts in the field and gain a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing the Romanian healthcare system.
- Become part of an international network of Romanian doctors that continue to help Romania: By joining this event, you will become part of a larger community of healthcare professionals who are committed to helping Romania improve its healthcare system. This is a chance to make a real impact and help shape the future of healthcare in Romania.
Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to connect, learn, and make a difference. Register now to secure your spot at the event and join us on or around April 20 at ROCO Chicago. We look forward to seeing you there!
COMMENTS