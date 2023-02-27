CHICAGO: Romanian Healthcare Professionals Conference – April 20, 2023

As part of a larger international outreach effort by the Presidential Administration and the Government of Romania, a delegation of doctors and high-ranking officials will travel to Chicago on April 19th.

The delegation’s goal is to connect with the some of the most representative doctors, researchers and other healthcare professionals in the diaspora for the purpose of exchanging information, acquiring valuable insights and creating long term connections with the Diaspora healthcare community.

Speakers from all over the United States are invited to join via Zoom, making this a unique opportunity to share your insights and provide a high-level strategic overview of a working system that you know. This is an exciting opportunity for healthcare professionals from the diaspora to connect and engage with their Romanian counterparts.

The event is organized by the General Consulate of Romania to Chicago and the Romanian Community Foundation of Chicago (ROCO Chicago).

PARTICIPANTS:

* Dr. Andrei Baciu, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Health/Romania

* Diana Paun, Presidential Adviser, Department of Public Health/Romania

* Prof. Dr. Patriciu Achimaș – Deputy, Initiator of the National Plan to Combat Cancer

* Dragoș Dragosloveanu – Hospital Manager

* Dr. Cristina Berteanu – Neolife Medical Director

* Marilen Pirtea, Rector, Univ. of Timișioara

+ Doctors from the University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest who recently won a European project on genomics

This event is part of a larger international outreach of Romania to reconnect with the tens of thousands of doctors in the diaspora. The delegation is interested in connecting with as many healthcare professionals from the Diaspora as possible.