EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY: Dental Hygienist – Chicago / Excellent pay & benefits

SMILE FIRST DENTAL WELLNESS – is seeking a hygienist who loves life and cares about making a difference in their patients to join our dental family! Our patient base mostly Romanian and loyal and caring.

This position is for you if,

You want to make a big health impact in the lives of your patients.

You have dreams of growing personally and professionally.

You want to feel appreciated daily and know your work matters.

You want the opportunity to work with a great team that looks after each other.

You want a flexible schedule that allows you to live a balanced life.

*New RDA graduates are welcome 🙂

We care about our team member’s health and wellness, and we are a team that leads by example. So we want to provide virtual fitness memberships, nutrition planning, financial planning sessions, self-development coaching, and the option to join us on our annual dental aid yoga mission trips all as part of the perks of being on our team!

We also are offering a $2,000 3 month signing bonus!

We strive to inspire our patients to become their best selves by working on being our best selves. If this resonates with you, Please send the following in your cover letter along with relevant work experience to drcpavel@smilefirst.net: