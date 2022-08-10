Estera and Natalia Furdui, welcomed by Romanian dignitaries at the Palace of Parliament

On Tuesday, at the invitation of Romanian Senator Titus Corlățean, who is familiar with the case of the Furdui family in Germany, Estera and Natalia Furdui, accompanied by their aunt Paraschiva Bloju, visited the People’s House and participated in meetings with the leaders of the Romanian Parliament.

Estera and Natalia Furdui are on holiday in Romania, meeting their extended family after more than a year and a half of trauma in Jugendamt custody. Their five other siblings are still being abused by the German authorities in Walsrode and Heidekreis, away from their parents and siblings, as Romanian Tribune reported in its investigation of the case.

Estera and Natalia Furdui met with Alina Gorghiu – President Interim of the Romanian Senate, Marcel Ciolacu – President of the Chamber of Deputies, Titus Corlățean – Senator and Ben Oni Ardelean, MP.

Romanian officials have told the two and the Furdui family that they are by their side and that they are making every effort to reunite the family. Beyond statements, the Romanian authorities, starting with President Klaus Iohannis, have a duty to be more active and pragmatic in resolving this tragedy involving Romanian citizens.

Below is the official press release of the Furdui Initiative Team:

On Tuesday, August 9, 2022 Estera and Natalia Furdui were invited and welcomed at the Palace of the Parliament by dignitaries of the Romanian state. At the invitation of Senator Titus Corlățean, Estera and Natalia Furdui, accompanied by their aunt, Paraschiva Bloju, visited the Palace of the Parliament and had meetings with the leaders of the two Chambers of the Romanian Parliament. Alina Gorghiu – Interim President of the Romanian Senate Marcel Ciolacu – President of the Chamber of Deputies Titus Corlățean – Senator Ben Oni Ardelean – Deputy Senator Titus Corlățean: “Today I am the host of Natalia and Estera Furdua, as well as their aunt, Paraschiva, at the Romanian Parliament. The two daughters of Petru and Camelia Furdui from Germany are the only two children out of the seven who, after more than a year after the abusive action of the local German authority, Jugendamt, were returned to their parents. Romania and its institutions are in solidarity with the parents and the family as a whole (whom all have exclusive Romanian citizenship) and will not stop the political-diplomatic steps until the German State corrects the serious errors committed against this family and returns all the children to their parents! God is good and in control.” Senator Alina Gorghiu: “We were visited today, at the Senate, by two of the seven children of the Furdui family. A family with exclusive Romanian citizenship, that is settled in Germany, and that is going through a difficult time in the country of residence. Through this gesture of supporting the reunification of the Furdui family, the Senate of Romania demonstrates that it supports all Romanians, wherever they are.” Deputy Marcel Ciolacu: “They are Natalia and Estera. Two extraordinary children, who – although they are at the age where they want all kinds of things, they told me that they have no other dream than to be with their five other siblings and their parents again. The separation of children from their parents is the greatest drama for a family. Camelia and Petru Furdui have been fighting for over a year to get their children back from the German authorities. So far, of the seven children, only Natalia and Estera have returned home. The Romanian state must take all legal steps for family reunification. We must, through dialogue and sustained political-diplomatic efforts, succeed in bringing the other five children together with their siblings and parents. I also thank my colleague, Titus Corlățean, because he was involved from the beginning to solve this case”. Deputy Ben Oni Ardelean: “The Furdui family has been going through a heavy trial inflicted by the abusive actions of the local German authority, Jugendamt, for more than a year and now they managed to get back two of their seven children, Natalia and Estera. Since the beginning of this drama, together with my colleague Titus Corlățean, we have been directly involved in this case, traveling to Germany and having discussions at all levels. Today, with great emotion, in the office of the Acting President of the Romanian Senate, Alina Gorghiu, I welcomed the two daughters of the family, Natalia and Estera. Smiling children with sad eyes. Really sad… I know only one thing: Romania, their country of citizenship, through its institutions, will do everything possible for the family to be together again and grow up beautifully! It’s hard, but we won’t give up! I can’t wait to welcome everyone home. God bless the Furdui family and all those involved in solving this case!” Estera and Natalia are on vacation in Romania and are thrilled to see their grandparents and extended family after the trauma of Jugendamt Heidekreis’ unjustified intervention. Today they had the opportunity to visit Bucharest and the People’s House for the first time. We appreciate the support of the Romanian officials and we continue to request their unconditional and continuous support for the reunification of the Furdui family.

