Furdui Case | The Jugendamt Prisoners | Ruben Furdui’s letter: “Let me go home!”

The tragedy of the Furdui family from Walsrode, Germany, whose 7 children were abusively taken away by the Jugendamt Heidekreis deepens every day.

Not long ago, the streets of the small town of Walsrode were filled to the brim with supporters of the Furdui family who turned out in numbers of more than 10,000 to show their solidarity and demand that the Jugendamt stop its abuses against the family and others in the Heidekreis.

On Monday, the Furdui Initiative Team publishes a letter 12-year-old Ruben Furdui sent to the Walsrode Magistrate’s Court asking to be allowed to go home, that he can’t bear to be away from his parents and siblings any longer – that his life depends on it. The statement can be read HERE.

The hopelessness with which Ruben writes to the judge is reflected in the text of the letter:

“Dear Judge, So much time has passed and it still hasn’t been decided if we’re allowed to go home. I miss home and things cannot remain this way. I want to go home to enjoy my life. I don’t want to live in an institution. At home I have many more beautiful memories than bad memories. I feel better at home, and if I am not allowed to go home, I will run very far away, and if I die on the road, it is not my fault because I was not allowed to go home. Sincerely, Ruben”

Today, Ruben and Albert Furdui have been moved almost 100 km away from home and can no longer see their parents and siblings regularly.

The Furdui Initiative Team, made up of members of the extended Furdui family, lawyers, jurists and others, at the same time accuses her and the case judge of “ignorance and complicity” by having Ruben’s letter on her desk without acting in the best interests of the children.

Following the case for several months, the Romanian Tribune’s investigation shows that the Jugendamt officials involved in the case – Mrs. Sina Böhling, the head of the institution, in particular – are acting illegally and inhumanely, violating not only the sanctity of the family, but also domestic and international laws protecting the family.

READ THE INVESTIGATION OF THE ROMANIAN TRIBUNE

It is hard to believe that incompetence of this magnitude can happen in developed, democratic Germany, but it is true, Heidekreis is the telling example, to which is added the idea that is increasingly taking shape as Germany’s motto with regard to the war in Ukraine: “The important thing is that we are warm and well, even at the cost of the lives of thousands of Ukrainians”.

Tribuna.US