The Socialist Republic of Romania ceased to exist 33 years ago, with the 1989 Revolution, when the Romanian state left the communist Soviet bloc. Frontier Airlines apparently doesn’t know anything about this.

I was not a little surprised when, when booking a ticket with Frontier Airlines, I discovered that in the personal data form, in the country of origin, the Socialist Republic of Romania was listed.

Someone, the person in charge of uploading the countries on the planet into the system at Frontier Airlines, probably skimmed through the Communist Spark magazine before setting up the personal information form required to purchase a ticket.

I don’t know, however, whether there is or should be a correlation between the company’s low-cost services (fewer services and lower standards) and the quality of the general culture of employees who should at least know geography, if not history. After all, the company operates in a field that necessarily involves geography, right?

Frontier Airlines operates flights to more than 100 destinations in the United States and 31 international destinations. Curiously, not to the Socialist Republic of Romania.

Hey, Frontier Airlines, the Socialist Republic of Romania has not been around for 33 years

Timotei Dinică