IN MEMORIAM: VASILE BONICA (May 8, 1931 – June 22, 2025)

With hearts full of gratitude to God for His grace and the blessing He bestowed upon us through the life of the one who was our father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, we announce with deep sorrow that his earthly journey came to an end in the early hours of Sunday, June 22, 2025, at 6:59 AM, following four days of suffering caused by pneumonia and kidney failure.

Citiți acest articol în limba română aici >>>

Actualizare Detalii Servicii Funerare VASILE BONICA (8 mai 1931 – 22 iunie 2025)

His long and full life brought joy to all of us—from those he raised, to the youngest great-grandchildren who brought light to his face. We thank the Lord for His care and for the grace He granted him to receive Christ as Lord and Savior, as well as for the life he lived—an enduring example of dignity and faithfulness that will remain alive in our hearts and minds.

We are deeply grateful to all who extended their congratulations just six weeks ago when he celebrated his 94th birthday. Every message and every greeting brought him joy, and for each one he gave thanks, saying: “May the Lord bless them!”

In recent months, though physically weakened and weary in body, he felt the love of his fellow believers and was greatly comforted to know that the church he belonged to since October 1987 —Bethany Romanian Pentecostal Church in Niles, Illinois—was faithfully praying for him. He was also encouraged knowing that believers from other congregations were lifting him up in prayer.

The grieving family,

His son Steven and wife Simona,

His daughters Liana and Mirela,

Granddaughters: Stephanie with husband Sorin Leahu and great-granddaughters Sienna and Sophia;

Becca with husband Angus Wilson and great-grandson Augustine.

Funeral services will be held as follows:

THURSDAY, JUNE 26, 2025

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Visitation

7:00 PM – 9:00 PM: Memorial Service

– Betania Romanian Pentecostal Church

7301 N. Caldwell Ave., Niles, IL 60714

FRIDAY, JUNE 27, 2025

1:00 PM – 2:30 PM: Funeral Service

(Please note the updated time)

– Betania Romanian Pentecostal Church

7301 N. Caldwell Ave., Niles, IL 60714

Following the service, around 3:00 PM the funeral procession will proceed to his final resting place at:

Ridgewood Memorial Park Cemetery

9900 N Milwaukee Ave, Des Plaines, IL 60016

