INVITATION: Consul General of Romania in Chicago awards special recognition for two remarkable stories of resilience, achievements and spirit of adventure

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Information: Steven Bonica (708) 243-2727 | Email: tribuna.us@gmail.com

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CONSUL GENERAL OF ROMANIA IN CHICAGO HONORS REMARKABLE ACHIEVEMENTS, RESILIENCE, AND SPIRIT OF ADVENTURE WITHIN THE ROMANIAN DIASPORA

LUCIAN-ILIE STĂNICĂ, the Romanian Consul General in Chicago, will honor Romanian-American retired firefighter Viorel “Wally” Stirbu (75) for setting a new world record this month as the oldest mountaineer to successfully summit Mount Everest, for his 3rd time!

The Consul General will also recognize Romanian-Italians Madalin Alecu and Madalina Alecu (both 35) for their remarkable journey across the United States and Canada during the last six months in a converted van with their two young children, Athena (almost 5) and Hermes (almost 3). The family has gained widespread recognition through their podcast, Călătorind pe roți (“Traveling on Wheels”).

Hosted by: Romanian Heritage Center

WHEN: Tuesday, May 26 at 6:00 PM,

WHERE: 81 N. Broadway Street

Des Plaines, IL 60016

Admission: OPEN TO GENERAL PUBLIC

ALL MEDIA IS WELCOME!

THEIR STORIES

Romanian-American Mountaineer Viorel “Wally” Stirbu Conquers Mount Everest at 75, Completes Seven Summits Challenge

CHICAGO, IL — Romanian-American mountaineer Viorel “Wally” Stirbu has successfully summited Mount Everest at the age of 75, completing the prestigious Seven Summits Challenge — climbing the highest mountain on each continent.

Originally from Romania and a longtime resident of Chicago after immigrating to the United States in 1978, Stirbu reached the summit of Everest on May 18, 2026, accompanied by guides from 14 Peaks Expedition. The achievement marks the culmination of a mountaineering journey that began in 2012 and took him across some of the world’s most challenging terrain.

A retired engineer with the Chicago Fire Department, Stirbu has become an inspiration to climbers and dreamers alike, demonstrating that determination, resilience, and passion know no age limits.

Foto: Viorel ”Wally” Stirbu’s Facebook page

“With this incredible ascent, Wally has officially completed the Seven Summits Challenge at the remarkable age of 75,” said Tashi Lakpa Sherpa, CEO of 14 Peaks Expedition. “He is a true inspiration to climbers and dreamers around the world.”

Stirbu’s Everest summit came less than a year after his successful ascent of Mount Manaslu at age 74. His mountaineering journey also included surviving the devastating 2015 Everest avalanche triggered by the Nepal earthquake — an experience that deepened his connection to the mountains and strengthened his determination to complete the Seven Summits.

The Seven Summits Challenge includes:

Mount Everest (Asia)

Aconcagua (South America)

Denali (North America)

Mount Kilimanjaro (Africa)

Mount Elbrus (Europe)

Vinson Massif (Antarctica)

Carstensz Pyramid / Puncak Jaya (Oceania)

The recognition of both Viorel “Wally” Stirbu and the Alecu family highlights the remarkable achievements, resilience, and spirit of adventure within the Romanian diaspora. Their stories serve as powerful reminders that courage, perseverance, and the pursuit of meaningful dreams continue to inspire communities across generations and borders.

Italian-Romanian Family Adventurers and Travel Content Creators of the “Călătorind pe roți” honored in Chicago by the Consul General of Romania

Madalin and Madalina Alecu, both 35 years old, are Italian-Romanian adventurers, content creators, and family travelers who have spent the past six months exploring the United States and Canada aboard their converted FIAT camper van alongside their two young children, Athena, nearly 5, and Hermes, almost 3.

Known through their popular travel platform and podcast Călătorind pe roți (“Traveling on Wheels”), the Alecu family has inspired thousands of followers with their unique lifestyle centered on freedom, discovery, education through travel, and the importance of family connection. Their journey across North America has taken them through national parks, major cities, remote landscapes, and multicultural communities, documenting both the beauty and the challenges of life on the road with young children.

Through their experiences, Madalin and Madalina promote values of courage, adaptability, cultural curiosity, and sustainable travel, demonstrating that family adventures are possible even with very young children. Their story has resonated strongly with Romanian communities abroad as well as international audiences interested in alternative lifestyles and long-term family travel.

Their North American expedition stands as a remarkable example of perseverance, family unity, and the pursuit of meaningful experiences beyond conventional boundaries, inspiring families around the world to embrace exploration, learning, and adventure together.

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