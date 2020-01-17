MLC Carrier Inc. – OTR Truck Drivers needed

MLC Carrier Inc.

A Professional Carrier Company

100 Reefer Trailers

OTR Truck Drivers needed

We are hiring both OWNERS and TRUCK DRIVERS!

OTR opportunity in 48 states

Dispatch and driver support 24/7

Class A CDL

MIN 1 Year Experience

$1,800-$2,300 flat rate

27-30% from gross

60 cpm – 65 cpm all miles included

• Owners get 88% from every load

• Drivers get from 27-30% from gross or 60 cpm-65 cpm (empty miles included)

• Dispatcher assigned to you (1 Dispatcher on max 7 trucks)

• 24h Services

• Fuel rebate program

• Weekly pay – Direct deposit • Different loads opportunity

If interested in this opportunity and have at least one year of driving experience,

please send your contact information at info@mlccarrier.com or call us at: (847) 376-8622