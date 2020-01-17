MLC Carrier Inc. – OTR Truck Drivers needed

MLC Carrier Inc.
A Professional Carrier Company
100 Reefer Trailers
OTR Truck Drivers needed
We are hiring both OWNERS and TRUCK DRIVERS!
- OTR opportunity in 48 states
- Dispatch and driver support 24/7
- Class A CDL
- MIN 1 Year Experience
- $1,800-$2,300 flat rate
- 27-30% from gross
- 60 cpm – 65 cpm all miles included
• Owners get 88% from every load
• Drivers get from 27-30% from gross or 60 cpm-65 cpm (empty miles included)
• Dispatcher assigned to you (1 Dispatcher on max 7 trucks)
• 24h Services
• Fuel rebate program
• Weekly pay – Direct deposit • Different loads opportunity
If interested in this opportunity and have at least one year of driving experience,
please send your contact information at info@mlccarrier.com or call us at: (847) 376-8622
