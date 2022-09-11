My heart’s aching thoughts this rainy morning showered by overwhelming sad and painful memories

No! Certainly, I WILL NEVER FORGET the morning of September 11, 2001 and the silence of death that followed in the skies. I will never forget the indescribable shock, the pain in the stomach, the unstoppable tears, and the worrisome hugs we were giving each other – looking with my wife at our two daughters who were watching us not understanding what had just happened. … and yet we were trusting that somehow God was going to bring out good way above evil.

No, I will never forget how a couple months later, when finally able to fly, I landed in Sacramento in an airport that I did not recognize because of the many soldiers with their automatic weapons directed to the ground but ready to be fired in an instant. The sense of freedom and security shattered and the ability to see beyond the moment somewhat shackled.

21 years have gone by.

What I see today around us and how I feel is much alike then. Not because of a terrorist attack on our country from outside but because of the evil from within left alone to rise and prosper under our eyes without us acting on the responsibility to defend our future, our freedoms, our God given blessed rights!

What saddens me today is the realization of the fact that today’s man and women are more and more less, less likely to say “Let’s roll!”, less likely to care, less likely willing to protect others – even their own children – from the dangers of the evil and division pushed down on us by those who walk without God.

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing”

Lord, have mercy on us, please! Lord, wake our brothers and sisters up! Lord, give us wisdom, compassion, and guide us! Give us strength and awaken in us the responsibility you gave us as parents, as neighbors, and as humans redeemed by your Love and Sacrifice! Lord, help us and enable us to live for you!

Steven V. Bonica

Tribuna.US