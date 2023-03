ROMANIAN-AMERICANS FOR A SAFER CHICAGO – ALL FOR PAUL VALLAS RALLY

ROMANIAN-AMERICANS FOR A SAFER & BETTER FUTURE FOR CHICAGO Please join us this Saturday, April 1st, for a rally in support of Chicago's next

for a rally in support of Chicago’s next Mayor Paul Vallas!

. STARTS PROMPTLY AT 10:30 AM AT THE COPERNICUS CENTER 5216 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago, IL 60630 . Come meet and greet Paul Vallas! .

Please contact Laurie Dimakos @ 312-622-6678 with any questions. We look forward to seeing everybody Saturday morning! .