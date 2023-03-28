The Jugendamt Prisoners | Reunited, the Furdui family moves to Romania

After two years of alienation from each other in the custody of the Jugendamt in Walsrode, Germany, the Furdui parents and children set up home in Rom

The challenge they face is a great one, but it is certainly the best decision a family harassed and abused by an incompetent child welfare system can make. What began two years ago as a tragedy ends today as a return to normalcy for them – children in the care of parents and close relatives, a family that deserves to stay and thrive together.

The mobilization of Romanians in the Diaspora was, once again, after the Bodnariu family vs Norway case, a success and a proof that family values remain just as important today, especially in a society succumbed by anarchy against logic and human nature.

In Europe, particularly in Germany, the voice of tens of thousands of Romanians who demanded freedom for a family under siege and the warning that the state should see its role as supporting families, not dividing them, will echo for a long time.

We wish the Furdui family to find peace in Romania and to see all their children grow up beautifully.

The drama of the Furdui family began in April 2021, when the Jugendamt intervened and took away all 7 children of the family, alleging parental abuse – in the absence of a comprehensive social investigation and in violation of German and international child protection laws, as revealed by the Romanian Tribune’s investigation.

