TRAVELING TO ROMANIA? New measures regarding quarantine for people who arrive from the USA to Romania.

The Romanian Government’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued the following statement pertaining to the new measures regarding quarantine for people who arrive from the USA to Romania:
CITEȘTE ACEST COMUNICAT ÎN LIMBA ROMÂNĂ AICI >>>
The National Emergency Committee (CNSU) updated the list of countries at high epidemiological risk, with the United States still on this list. People who arrive from an international trip from countries / areas with high epidemiological risk and have the right to enter the national territory of Romania are obligated to quarantine / isolation at home for 14 days upon returning to Romania.
According to the decision no. 47 out of 05.10.2020 of CNSU, for people who arrive from the USA to Romania, the quarantine measure is established, starting 07.10.2020, except those who remain in Romania for a period of less than 3 days ( 72 hours) and presents a negative test for SARS-CoV-2, carried out no later than 48 hours before entering the national territory.
Also, people who arrive in Romania from the USA and quarantine for a period of 14 days, can leave quarantine after the 10th day if they perform a test for SARS-CoV-2 on the 8th day of quarantine, and its result is negative and shows no specific symptoms.
The list of countries with high epidemiological risk can be consulted here: http://www.cnscbt.ro/…/2014-lista-state-cu-risc…/file
Decision no. CNSU’s 47 out of 05.10.2020 on the approval of the list of countries / areas of epidemiological risk for which the quarantine measure on people arriving in Romania is established and the establishment of measures in the field of public health can be consulted here: https://stirioficiale.ro/…/hotarare-nr-47-din-05-10…
The quarantine of persons is established at the residence of the person, at a location declared by him or, as appropriate, in a special space designated by the authorities. There is the option of institutionalized quarantine for people who traveled alone and do not want to expose their family. Quarantine is recommended for all people who live at the same address.
