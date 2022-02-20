Unrealistic decision in the Furdui case! Esther has disappeared from the custody of the Jugendamt Bad Fallingbostel

The drama of the Furdui family in Germany is getting worse. Saturday night to Sunday Estera Furdui, 14, disappeared from the custody of the Jugendamt Bad Fallingbostel.

Below is the press release of the Furdui Initiative Team:

“On February 17, contrary to any right of defense, the court met alone, without the knowledge of lawyers and parents, and withdrew all parental rights of Furdui’s parents, granting full guardianship to the Jugendamt.

This means that parents no longer have any right to information about any aspect of their children’s lives, their visits can be blocked and their children relocated to any part of Germany.

Instead of seeking the reunification of the family and turning the whole situation around for the good of the children and the parents Camelia and Petru Furdui, the Jugendamt and the court are plotting for the final break-up of this family. And this happens before the completion of the grand judicial process. Two days after that decision, Esther disappeared from the Jugendamt facility.

In recent months, Esther has fought for her freedom and the right to return home with all her brothers.

The Jugendamt and the trial judge constantly ignored her, and the latest court decision, which she found out on Friday or Saturday, seems to have affected her.

Esther, if you are reading this message, please come back! We will continue to fight together for the release and reunification of your family.

Furdui Initiative Team

UPDATE: At the time of this publication, Estera Furdui was found safe. We will be back soon with more information. We call on the Jugendamt Bad Fallingbostel to stop taking revenge on the children of Camelia and Petru Furdui and to put an end to this abuse against the Furdui Family.”

Tribuna.US