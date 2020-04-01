URGENT NEED OF N95 MASKS

We received this desperate request from a Romanian-American Registered Nurse working in the corona-virus section at a hospital in Chicago:

“If you or someone you know may have a few more than you need,

PLEASE CONSIDER DONATING A FEW

to the Registered Nurses and Doctors working on the front-line

against the corona-virus.

They are using the same mask over and over, from one day to another,

and this is not safe for them!

You probably know someone with a private medical clinic, a dental office,

an eye care center, or any other facility

(EVEN FLOORING & CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTORS HAVE THESE).

PLEASE ASK THEM TO DONATE 10, or 20, or 50, or whatever amount of face-masks they can.”

If you can help, please send us a private message or call us!

We will connect you with the nurse that asked desperately for help for her and her colleagues.

PLEASE HELP!

(847) 477-3498

TRIBUNA.US