URGENT NEED OF N95 MASKS

We received this desperate request from a Romanian-American Registered Nurse working in the corona-virus section at a hospital in Chicago:
“If you or someone you know may have a few more than you need,
PLEASE CONSIDER DONATING A FEW
to the Registered Nurses and Doctors working on the front-line
against the corona-virus.
They are using the same mask over and over, from one day to another,
and this is not safe for them!
You probably know someone with a private medical clinic, a dental office,
an eye care center, or any other facility
(EVEN FLOORING & CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTORS HAVE THESE).
PLEASE ASK THEM TO DONATE 10, or 20, or 50, or whatever amount of face-masks they can.”
If you can help, please send us a private message or call us!
We will connect you with the nurse that asked desperately for help for her and her colleagues.
PLEASE HELP!
(847) 477-3498
TRIBUNA.US
