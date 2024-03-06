Ursula’s visiting! Welcome and good riddance!

Ursula’s visiting Romania today. We welcome her but hope her visit will be short. Very short, actually. Ursula and us are not on the same page and her

Ursula’s visiting Romania today. We welcome her but hope her visit will be short. Very short, actually. Ursula and us are not on the same page and her values and our values are mutually exclusive.

Her visit to Romania is a sign of desperation. She’s desperate as are her political allies. She’s been invited to Bucharest by Romania’s ruling elites who are frightened by a popular revolt which has been brewing among Romania’s population for years. A growing contingent of Romania’s population is discontent and has legitimate concerns which the elites, both in Bucharest and Brussels, have ignored, despised and marginalized. Instead of pursuing policies of inclusion, the elites have resorted to policies of exclusion, excluding those who disagree with established politics.

Romanians have many reasons to be discontent and angry at the establishment. They are poorer today than they were before the pandemic. Their economy, an extension of the West’s colonial establishment, is on the skids. A cruel and unstoppable inflation has reduced the savings of many of them to rubble. National debt is growing and Romania’s sovereign debt is sky rocketing. People have a hard time finding good paying jobs.

Ursula’s climate / green policies have stabbed Romania in the back. Brussels has forced Romania to close down many of its mines, particularly coal, while Germany has been allowed to continue to mine coal at will or even open up new shafts to mine coal. Where is the justice in all this say Romania’s workers?

Foreign firms, particularly Austrian, are polluting with impunity Romania’s skies, or are cutting down Romania’s forests at the speed of light. Jobs are leaving Romania in droves and Romania is still unable to develop a native industry to employ its work force. Outward migration has intensified and the country’s demographic decline is atrocious if not tragic. Only about 145 000 to 150 000 children are born annually in Romania, fewer than the number of children born to Romanian parents in the diaspora.

But then there is this irritating policy Ursula is forcing down everyone’s throat to accept „European values” no matter how nutty or insane they might be. Romanians are loyal to democracy and the rule of law, but regarding basic values and traditional values they have nothing in common with Ursula and the ideological streak she represents. She’s for gay marriage. She’s got no respect for Christian values. She’s got little credibility with folks who endured deprivation of civil rights during the pandemic. They can’t forget that Ursula was the spearhead who forced down on Europe the most atrocious violations of democratic principles and human rights since 1945!

Not long ago, the German press labeled Ursula „incompetent.” She, Spiegel International said, has never, while serving in German politics, been able to finish what she started. In what appears to be your typical German style of politics, she’s always kicked the can down the road, trying to get along with everyone as opposed to tackling problems or solving them. Reminiscent of Merkle’s similar policies, Ursula has extrapolated this style of leadership to the European Union.

Ursula’s worried the sovereigntists will take a huge chunk of the European Parliament. She’s got good reasons to be worried. In Romania, at least, the Sovereign Alliance appears to be surging in the polls, placing second in major opinion polls with just three (3) months prior to the elections to the European Parliament.

I think Ursula is a liability to Romania’s political elite. She’s hated in Romania. She’s viewed as the embodiment of the worst the EU has to offer. It’s hard to find anyone in Romania who likes her. Most Romanians will say, „time to go away lady. Good riddance!”

I agree! Time to go Ursula!

Peter Costea

Foto: CC-BY-4.0: © European Union 2019 – Source: EP