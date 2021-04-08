Vaccinuri pe bază de țesuturi fetale: 12 presupuneri greșite

În contextul pandemiei și al dezbaterii aprinse privind vaccinurile COVID-19, se ridică o problemă importantă de etică privind testarea, producerea și distribuirea largă, atât la nivel administrativ, cât și la nivelul acceptării acestor practici, mai ales în mediul creștin. O discuție care trebuie purtată deschis, obiectiv și cu unica dorință de a acționa corect.

Articolul original a fost publicat în engleză de Thomas Seidler pe site-ul Life Site și tradus în limba română de Marius Bodnariu și David Achim – sursa AICI

Ca și vaccinul ROR [1] vaccinul Covid-19 Oxford/AstraZeneca și Johnson & Johnson este produs în linii celulare derivate din avorturi [2] — prin contrast vaccinurile Moderna si Pfizer le-au folosit la testare. [3]

Fundații Eronate

Dezbaterea din jurul moralității vaccinurilor dezvoltate în țesuturi fetale, are în miezul ei în mod frecvent trei convingeri:

Prin primirea vaccinului noi nu ne facem părtași răului din trecut; Prin primirea vaccinului noi nu contribuim vreunui rău prezent sau viitor Aproape că nu este nici o legătură între vaccin și bebelușul ucis.

Aceste convingeri sunt greșite pentru că se bazează pe presupuneri greșite, astfel încât de oricare parte ați fi, merită să luăm în considerare pe cele mai frecvente.

„Numai câțiva bebeluși au fost folosiți”

Deși fiecare linie celulară conține celule de la un singur copil, mulți bebeluși avortați sunt folosiți în procesul de obținere a unei linii celulare. [4] De exemplu, sub jurământ, omul de știință Stanley Plotkin a recunoscut că au fost folosiți 76 de bebeluși avortați pentru studiul a doar unui singur vaccin. [5] Mai mult, se cunoaște faptul că linia WI-25 conține al 25-lea specimen din al 19-lea bebeluș. [6]

Cele două tulpini celulare folosite de vaccinurile Covid sunt numite HEK293 și PERC6. [7] Numele HEK(REU) 293 reprezintă Rinichi Embrionar Uman provenit din al 293-lea experiment [8] — putem fi siguri că mai mulți bebeluși au precedat pe acela folosit pentru HEK293. [9]

„Bebelușii proveneau dintr-o perioadă de gestație foarte timpurie”

Majoritatea bebelușilor ai căror țesuturi au format baza diferitor linii celulare pentru vaccinuri, aveau peste 3 luni când au fost avortați. [10] De exemplu, sub jurământ, omul de știință Stanley Plotkin a recunoscut că toți cei 76 de bebeluși nenăscuți folosiți în studiu aveau vârsta de 3 luni sau mai mari. [11]

La 3 luni, un bebeluș este complet format: „ea a început să înghită și să lovească cu piciorușul… mușchii faciali sunt antrenați când micile ei trăsături formează o expresie după alta…”. [12]

„A fost acordat consimțământul, deci folosirea acestuia este etică”

Părtașii unei crime nu pot în mod etic dona trupul victimei lor pentru cercetare. Asta înseamnă că nu exista un consimțământ în adevăratul sens al cuvântului. (Deși mamele implicate, sunt adesea ele însele victime, în grade variabile)

„Bebelușul era mort când țesutul a fost prelevat”

În cercetarea țesuturilor fetale, moartea celulară face ca țesutul să devină inutilizabil pentru scopul pentru care a fost recoltat: recoltarea țesuturilor și a organelor trebuie efectuată „în primele 5 minute” [13,14] și câteodată aceasta se întâmplă în timp ce inima bebelușului încă bate [15,16] — acest lucru a fost de asemenea dezvăluit în fața instanței într-un proces Planned Parenthood. [17,18]

Astfel, recoltarea de organe poate fi considerată un fel de tortură, [19] peste procedura normală de avort. Deși nu avem o dovadă clară că pentru producerea liniilor celulare pentru vaccinuri s-a recurs la recoltări pe viu, din moment ce procedura „nu este o raritate” [20,21,22,23] există motive legitime de îngrijorare. [24]

„Unii proveneau din sarcini pierdute”

„Necesitatea ‘prospețimii’ a multor țesuturi fetale umane” [25] înseamnă că este extrem de improbabil ca acestea să provină din sarcini pierdute. [26] „Pentru obținerea celulelor embrionare, embrionii proveniți din avorturi spontane nu pot fi folosiți…” [27]

„Utilizarea unui trup neînsuflețit se distinge de avort”

Unii își închipuie că cei implicați în producția liniilor celulare nu au nimic de-a face cu avortul în sine. Cu toate acestea, înainte de avortul unui făt al cărui țesuturi vor fi folosite în cercetare, există un număr de pași care au loc. Aceștia includ: obținerea consimțământului, efectuarea screeningului genetic, [28] selectarea metodei de avort [29] și alți pași pentru o recoltare optimă [30] — toți acești pași au un impact asupra conduitei persoanei care avortează, creând o interacțiune considerabilă cu agentul care solicită material uman, care astfel “devine într-o oarecare măsură complice”. [31] Exista un paralelism cu Saul la uciderea lui Ștefan [32] — Saul nu a aruncat nici măcar o piatră, dar ca și spectator consimțitor nu a fost lipsit de vinovăție morală. [33] În cazul prelevării de țesut viu, cercetarea este cu atât mai direct legată de fapta de omor.

„Nimeni nu profită acum din avort”

Companiile care dezvolta liniile celulare continua să fie răsplătite prin folosirea acestora, inclusiv în vaccinuri. [34] Astfel, beneficii directe se acumulează agenților complici la fapta inițială de omor.

„Vaccinurile nu conțin celulele reale ale copilului”

Vaccinurile produse în linii celulare conțin fragmente [35] din ADNul copilului – un studiu a găsit chiar „un genom individual complet” [36] al copilei avortate. Celulele divizate în care vaccinul a crescut ar fi fost ale copilei pe măsură ce ea ar fi crescut. [37,38]

„Nu mai sunt necesare alte avorturi”

În ciuda afirmațiilor contrare, tulpini normale de celule „sunt de fapt ‘muritoare’” [39], supuse „Limitei Hayflick” [40] de aproximativ 50 de diviziuni celulare. Din moment ce HEK293 devine canceros după o perioadă de timp, [41] va trebui înlocuit – la fel cum au făcut și alte tulpini celulare timpurii. [42] Utilizarea vaccinurilor creează în cele din urmă nevoia de alte avorturi pentru înlocuirea stocurilor ce se epuizează.

„Avorturile au fost de acum zeci de ani”

Chiar dacă majoritatea avorturilor pentru vaccinuri au avut loc înaintea anilor 80, [43,44] timpul nu poate justifica moral crima. Mai mult, o nouă linie celulară chinezească, WALVAX-2 a fost creată în 2015, [45] și după cum a fost explicat deja, mai multe vor fi necesare.

„Drept rezultat, alți copii nu mai au de suferit”

Pe măsură ce vaccinurile pe bază de țesut fetal au devenit acceptate la scară largă, acest fapt a condus la legitimizarea recoltării fetale, aceasta nemaiputând fi interzisă prin lege [46,47,48] — deci de fapt această practică s-a dezvoltat în loc să se oprească, ducând la suferința a și mai multor copii.

De exemplu, în 1982, în SUA, a fost găsit un container cu 16.500 de fetuși la domiciliul unui fost proprietar de laborator. [49] În 2003, compania olandeză din spatele HEK293 a căutat bebeluși avortați până și în țări depărtate precum Noua Zeelandă [50] și Australia. [51] Articole de revistă discută „economia țesuturilor fetale” în Marea Britanie. [52] În 2019, 2.200 de fetuși au fost găsiți la reședința unei persoane care se ocupă de avort [53] și mărturiile de la tribunal ale personalului Planned Parenthood [54] au arătat că recoltarea continuă la scară largă.

Mai mult, atât sondajele de opinie [55,56,57] (cât și unele praxisuri [58]) ne arată că părinții sunt mult mai dispuși să aleagă avortul dacă „utilizarea medicală” a fătului este posibilă. Astfel, dacă opțiunea de a folosi bebelușii în scopuri medicale nu ar fi disponibilă, mai puțini viitori copii ar avea de suferit și ar fi avortați.

Dacă un anumit procent din cele 2-3 miliarde de susținători nominali [59] pro-viață ar respinge astfel de vaccinuri, s-ar găsi alternative morale și o întreagă industrie „etic, moral și biblic greșită” [60] ar putea înceta.

„‘Mai bine’-le surclasează îngrijorările”

A consimți răul făcut împotriva unei victime inocente, fără voința ei, în scopul binecuvântării colective, pătrunde în ape întunecate – istoric, toate sacrificiile de copii aveau la bază această premisă. „Cu toate acestea, s-ar putea susține că altfel, aceste părți ale trupului bebelușului ar fi irosite, aruncate. Nu numai că aceasta ar justifica avortul, ci este și utilitarism pur, care afirmă că mai orice este justificat cât timp scopul este (potențial) bun. În știința medicală bună, scopul nu scuză mijloacele”. [61]

Concluzie

Dintr-o perspectivă iudeo-creștină, Dumnezeul Vechiului și al Noului Testament este deosebit prin faptul că nu cere ca întâiul născut al omului să moară pentru ca alții să trăiască – ci Își dă propriul întâi născut în locul omului. Se pare ca exista un potențial conflict între împărtășirea cu trupul și sângele Domnului și trupul unui copilaș „frânt pentru tine” – vaccinurile pe bază de țesut fetal poate că poartă o pângărire morală mult peste cea a cărnii jertfite idolilor.

Note de subsol:

