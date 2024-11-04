When culture leads civilization astray – or when death becomes the underlying theme of existence

We tend to think of politics and its class as having a big impact on our lives in terms of social, economic and security issues. However, we often ove

We tend to think of politics and its class as having a big impact on our lives in terms of social, economic and security issues. However, we often overlook the impact of a generation’s or society’s culture on politics and, subsequently, our well-being.

When I say that society is changing, I mean that it is transformed by culture, with politics merely codifying it into law.

This is why it’s a bad idea to keep ignoring culture.

The United States is the perfect example of a society that has been shaped by culture in a big way.

For hundreds of years, the US has been a benchmark for individual freedoms, innovation and economic development. But culturally, it’s slipped. From marching for the rights of various minorities (usually sexual minorities) to “social justice”, politically motivated anarchy to racism against whites, DEI, CRT, boys who think they are girls in girls’ sports and locker rooms to the “right to abortion” up until birth and even afterward, “toxic masculinity” and “gender equality” to discouraging childbirth and the nuclear family – the supreme civilization that has positively influenced the planet over the last 200 years is falling apart. And so are we.

The presidential elections on 5 November are taking place under the influence of this distorted culture. Two different worldviews – American and global – are facing off on the ballot. Despite the disastrous economic situation, with open borders and record crime rates, many are willing to sacrifice all of this on the altar of death – the right to abortion.

Beyond the moral aspect of this issue, abortion politics speaks volumes about what society will look like from an economic and ultimately existential standpoint, as humanity is already traversing an era of depopulation.

Young men in the U.S. are feeling isolated from mainstream culture, which is affecting their confidence and sense of purpose. This could have a negative impact on the vision of an America returned to its former greatness. It’s important that they show up in large numbers to vote on Tuesday.

The danger is that the extremist camp, which is mostly female and absolutist about the elimination of unborn life and the rewriting of human norms, will determine the outcome of the presidential elections.

Kamala Harris is leading the charge on this issue. She may not have the political skills in other areas, but she is a proud standard-bearer of death. She has the advantage and momentum on her side, which could propel her to the White House.

We often don’t realize how much culture affects our daily lives. While we focus on politics, the world has already changed.

