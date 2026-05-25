Wyndham Clark Wins Historic 2026 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Amid Vibrant Celebration of Korean Culture

Wyndham Clark captured a historic victory at the 2026 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson On Sunday, May 24, 2026, delivering an unforgettable, come-from-behin

Wyndham Clark captured a historic victory at the 2026 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

On Sunday, May 24, 2026, delivering an unforgettable, come-from-behind performance at TPC Craig Ranch . Entering the final round trailing 54-hole leader Si Woo Kim by two strokes, Clark torched the McKinney, Texas course with an 11-under 60. He completed the tournament at 30-under par (254) to claim the title, outlasting Kim and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

The masterful triumph earned Clark a $1.854 million top prize from the $10.3 million total purse, a traditional champion’s Stetson cowboy hat, and a private Korean food party prepared by a Bibigo chef—a unique perk offered by the tournament’s title sponsor.

Clark became the first player in PGA Tour history to win multiple tournaments with a closing-round 60. His turning point arrived at the par-5 12th hole with a brilliant eagle, followed by clutch birdie putts on the 15th and 17th holes to seal his fourth career title.

South Korea’s Si Woo Kim put on a spectacular show all week, which included a blistering 60 of his own during Friday’s second round . Kim broke out with a tournament-best 33 birdies over 72 holes, coming just short of the all-time PGA Tour record. Though he shot a strong 6-under 65 on Sunday, he finished solo second at 27-under par. Defending champion and local DFW hero Scottie Scheffler mounted a fierce defense. Scheffler displayed exceptional precision by committing only a single bogey the entire week—the fewest of any player in the field. He carded a 65 on Sunday to finish third at 25-under par.

Finish Player Round 4 Score Total Score Prize Money

1 Wyndham Clark 60 (-11) 254 (-30) $1,854,000

2 Si Woo Kim 65 (-6) 257 (-27) $1,122,000

3 Scottie Scheffler 65 (-6) 259 (-25) $710,700

4 Jackson Suber 63 (-8) 261 (-23) $504,700

5 Keith Mitchell 64 (-7) 262 (-22) $422,300

he thrilling finale highlighted the tournament’s unique identity as a massive cultural crossroads . South Korean conglomerate CJ Group—a multi-billion-dollar global holding company spanning food, biotechnology, logistics, and entertainment—is currently in the second year of a 10-year title sponsorship deal that runs through 2033, marking one of the longest commitments on the PGA Tour. First sponsoring a tour event on Jeju Island in 2017 before moving it to Las Vegas during the pandemic, CJ has officially brought a distinct Korean flare to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex .

nspired by the success of a similar “Korea House” they executed at the Paris Olympic Games, CJ Group debuted the “House of CJ” along the 18th fairway at TPC Craig Ranch.

Spanning nearly 7,000 square feet next to the merchandise pavilion, this massive, public fan hub allowed spectators to experience the full scope of CJ’s lifestyle brands . Wookho Kyeong, CJ Group’s CMO, noted the synergy of combining music, TV, and food in Dallas, calling the city a “charming” and geographically ideal hub to connect with both U.S. coasts.The heavy presence of South Korean stars at the top of the leaderboard is a testament to a deep-rooted cultural affinity for the sport.

In South Korea, golf is far more than a casual hobby. This national obsession was famously ignited in 1998 when Se Ri Pak won the U.S. Women’s Open, a triumph that proved to a generation that tireless work ethic could conquer the global stage.

Today, South Korea is a global hotbed for golf. The country features thousands of technologically advanced screen-golf (simulator) cafes that make the sport a cornerstone of modern social life and urban culture.

Photo: Instagram

Radu Roman

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