ROMANIAN HERITAGE GALA: Saturday, March 28, 2026 | Photography Exhibition & Exceptional Music Performances

Join us for an elegant evening celebrating Romanian culture, heritage, and community at the Romanian Heritage Gala, hosted at Crystal Palace Banquets in Mount Prospect, Illinois.

This special event will bring together friends and supporters for a night of fine dining, inspiring moments, and cultural celebration, highlighted by a special musical performance by renowned vocalist Laura Bretan.

The evening will also feature a photography exhibition by acclaimed photographer Emanuel Tânjală and live music by instrumentalist Eugen Ancateu.

Proceeds from the event will support initiatives that preserve and promote Romanian heritage and strengthen our community.

We look forward to welcoming you for a memorable night of tradition, music, and connection.

SPECIAL GUESTS:

We are expecting several special guests from Romania, including officials from both the Romanian Parliament and the European Parliament.

We are honored to have among our Special Guests the honorable official diplomatic representatives of Romania and Republic of Moldova, His Excellency Lucian-Ilie Stănică, Consul General of Romania in Chicago ; and His Excellency Anton Lungu, Consul General of Republic of Moldova in Chicago.

; and We are also blessed and honored once again to be joined by distinguished religious leaders including His Eminence NICOLAE, Metropolitan of the Romanian Orthodox Metropolia of the Americas, as well as a number of pastors, priests, deacons, and clergy who all serve in Romanian churches of our community.

.

BUY YOUR TICKETS HERE for the Romanian Heritage Gala – 2026

You don’t need to have a PayPal account to purchase tickets.

Click on the appropriate link below, and choose to

PAY AS GUEST with DEBIT or CREDIT CARD.

.

General Admission tickets (age 12 and over)

$ 100.00 / person

https://www.paypal.com/ncp/payment/4YS36KZ7JUQGY

.

Admission tickets for children under 12

$ 65.00 / person

https://www.paypal.com/ncp/payment/83SB2AKD6T4AL

Information pertaining to the sponsoring opportunities and sponsorship packages are listed below this image.

SPONSORING OPPORTUNITIES:

We are grateful for the participation of numerous business leaders who once again are showing us their appreciation and support through their participation. We invite all those who wish to sponsor this event and our continued efforts to preserve and promote Romanian heritage and culture, to please look at these available options:

NOTE: You don’t need to have a PayPal account to purchase any of these packages. Click on the appropriate link below, and choose to PAY AS GUEST with DEBIT or CREDIT CARD.

* 16 General Admission Tickets = 2 VIP tables

* Public recognition announced by the Master of Ceremony at the event with an award for Top Level Sponsorship. Invited on the stage for a short speech.

* Digital media advertising banner displayed on large monitors (2 times 8 seconds in each loop)

* 2 pages advertising printed in high quality Romanian Heritage Gala Magazine

* Listed in the news coverage on social media and the Romanian Tribune Newspaper

* 2 minutes video recording edited and published on social media

* 8 General Admission Tickets = 1 VIP table

* Public recognition announced by the Master of Ceremony at the event

* Digital media advertising banner displayed on large monitors (8 seconds in a loop)

* 1 page advertising printed in high quality Romanian Heritage Gala Magazine

* Listed in the news coverage on social media and the Romanian Tribune Newspaper

* 60 second video recording edited and published on social media

* 4 General Admission Tickets

* Public recognition announced by the Master of Ceremony at the event

* Digital media advertising banner displayed on large monitors (4 seconds in a loop)

* 1/2 page advertising printed in high quality Romanian Heritage Gala Magazine

* Listed in the news coverage on social media and the Romanian Tribune Newspaper

* 30 second video recording edited and published on social media

* 2 General Admission Tickets

* Public recognition announced by the Master of Ceremony at the event

* Digital media advertising banner displayed on large monitors (2 seconds in a loop)

* 1/4 page advertising printed in high quality Romanian Heritage Gala Magazine

* Listed in the news coverage on social media and the Romanian Tribune Newspaper

* 15 second video recording edited and published on social media

