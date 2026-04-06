A battle of attrition: J J Spaun wins Valero Texas Open

The 2026 Valero Texas Open, held from April 2–5 at the TPC San Antonio Oaks Course, concluded with J.J. Spaun securing a narrow one-shot victory to cl

The 2026 Valero Texas Open, held from April 2–5 at the TPC San Antonio Oaks Course, concluded with J.J. Spaun securing a narrow one-shot victory to claim his second career title at this historic event.

The Valero Texas Open—the third-oldest event on the PGA Tour and the sixth-oldest professional golf tournament globally—remains a masterclass in psychological warfare. Played on the Pete Dye and Greg Norman-designed Oaks Course, it is a 7,438-yard labyrinth of narrow, tree-lined corridors and multi-layered greens that punishes the reckless and humbles the elite. Valero Texas Open, inaugurated in 1922 holds the unique distinction of being the oldest professional golf tournament to be held in the same city (San Antonio) for its entire existence !

J.J. Spaun’s victory at the 2026 Valero Texas Open was a poignant “full-circle” moment, occurring at the same venue where he earned his first PGA Tour win in 2022.

Despite entering the week as the reigning U.S. Open Champion, Spaun arrived in San Antonio amid a “brutal” start to his 2026 season. After a career-defining 2025 where he earned over $13 million and reached world No. 6, Spaun struggled early in 2026 with multiple missed cuts and zero top-20 finishes before this win. Spaun admitted to “going crazy” trying to perfect his swing to validate his status as a major champion, leading to immense self-imposed pressure. His early season was further derailed by a bout of vertigo contracted during a virus at Torrey Pines, forcing a withdrawal from the WM Phoenix Open.

Spaun continues to compete while managing Type 1 diabetes, a condition that was famously misdiagnosed as Type 2 early in his career, in 2018. He now wears a continuous blood-sugar monitor during rounds to prevent the lethargy and weight loss that previously threatened his professional life.Following his 2025 major win, he became a prominent voice for donating significant resources to research.

To break his 2026 slump, Spaun adopted a new mantra: “Accept what I have.” Abandoning the search for a “perfect swing,” he focused on simply scoring with the tools available that day.This “freed-up” mindset allowed him to remain stoic through Sunday’s soggy conditions, punctuated by a dramatic eagle on the drivable par-4 17th to seize the lead.

With this win, Spaun enters The Masters having successfully transitioned from a struggling “journeyman” to a multiple-time winner and major threat.

As the final “tune-up” before the Masters, the stakes in San Antonio are inherently existential. For those not already invited to Augusta, the tournament is the “Last Chance Saloon”—a desperate final dash for the last golden ticket to Georgia.

The final round was a battle of attrition against both the course and the Texas elements. J.J. Spaun found his form exactly when the “Oaks” demanded it. He carded a final-round 67 to finish at -17 under total. Robert MacIntyre, the 54-hole leader, appeared poised to become the third consecutive left-hander to win the event. However, after a heroic eagle on the 17th to pull within one, his second shot on the 609-yard par-5 18th found the muddy rough, leading to a par that left him one stroke short of a playoff. Michael Kim and Matt Wallace joined MacIntyre in a share of second place at 16 under. Ludvig Åberg continued his metronomic consistency with a third straight top-10 finish, placing fifth at 15 under alongside Andrew Putnam.

Position Player Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Round 4 Total

1 J.J. Spaun 69 69 66 67 -17

T2 Michael Kim 72 65 66 69 -16

T2 Matt Wallace 71 69 64 68 -16

T2 Robert MacIntyre 66 64 72 70 -16

T5 Andrew Putnam 66 70 67 70 -15

T5 Ludvig Åberg 67 67 69 70 -15

Beyond the fairways, the tournament solidified its reputation as a philanthropic powerhouse. The 2026 campaign is on track to add significantly to the tournament’s staggering $281 million lifetime charitable total, with this year’s fundraising concluding on April 13. For San Antonio, the “PGA effect” remains lucrative, with officials estimating a local economic boost of approximately $37 million.

Radu Roman

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