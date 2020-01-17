AGA Wedding & Event Decor

YOUR DREAM WEDDING STARTS HERE.

Your mind is filled with a grand vision of the perfect event. Our passion is present, ready to transform that vision into an experience. Let us be the horse to your chariot, guiding you to your heart’s desire.

Our objective is to develop a unique venue design that caters to your taste and style. Share with us your dream and let us accompany you on the journey to making it a reality.

We have a fantastic selection of decorations that, with the right combination, will build your perfect event! Our selection of decor caters to a wide array of themes, cultures, and location types. We are here to bring you every element you need from the color scheme to the backdrop.

Our Services include:

Custom Centerpieces

Rental Decor

Ceremony Setup

Ceremony Furniture

Church Decorations

Reception Decorations

Tablecloths

Chiavari Chair Rental

Chair Covers

Backdrop

Charger Plates

Up-Lighting

… and much much more.

For a Free Consultation, call: (224) 427-0220

Call AGA and schedule your private appointment to visit our showroom at:

304 W. Higgins Rd,Park Ridge, IL

www.agadecor.com