GoldCoast Logistics Inc. – CDL Class A – Drivers Wanted

DMG Consulting & Development Inc.
(dba) GoldCoast Logistics Group
We are a leading provider of direct and third party logistics services
GoldCoast Logistics Group is a first class, full-asset based, full-service Supply Chain Management provider. We have provided focused and innovation solutions for all 50 US states and Canada.
Driver Requirements:
• Must possess a valid class “A” CDL – Straight Truck
• Must be at least 25 years of age
• No recent experience required
Benefits:
• Every Weekend Home Programs
• New & Used Trucks and DryVan/Flatbed Trailer Fleet
• Truck and Trailer Lease To Own / Rental Options
• Truck and Trailer Free Maintenance Programs for Owner Operators
* Dedicated Freightliner Cascadia Fleet
CONTACT US:
945 N Edgewood Ave, Suite G, Wood Dale, IL 60191
460 Stull St, Suite. 300, South Bend, IN 46601
Office: 312.533.4993 / 312.953.2013
Fax: 312.429.5686
