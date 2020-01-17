GoldCoast Logistics Inc. – CDL Class A – Drivers Wanted

DMG Consulting & Development Inc.

(dba) GoldCoast Logistics Group

We are a leading provider of direct and third party logistics services

GoldCoast Logistics Group is a first class, full-asset based, full-service Supply Chain Management provider. We have provided focused and innovation solutions for all 50 US states and Canada.

Driver Requirements:

• Must possess a valid class “A” CDL – Straight Truck

• Must be at least 25 years of age

• No recent experience required

Benefits:

• Every Weekend Home Programs

• New & Used Trucks and DryVan/Flatbed Trailer Fleet

• Truck and Trailer Lease To Own / Rental Options

• Truck and Trailer Free Maintenance Programs for Owner Operators

* Dedicated Freightliner Cascadia Fleet

CONTACT US:

945 N Edgewood Ave, Suite G, Wood Dale, IL 60191

460 Stull St, Suite. 300, South Bend, IN 46601

Office: 312.533.4993 / 312.953.2013

Fax: 312.429.5686

goldcoast-logistics.com