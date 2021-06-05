ANGAJĂM CROITOREASĂ – NOW HIRING SEAMSTRESS – Davis Imperial Cleaners

Curățătorie rapidă de lux cu atelier de croitorie elegant

angajează croitoreasă cu experiență.

Immediate opening for experienced Seamstress

at Chicago’s premiere couture dry cleaner.

Please only apply if you have professional experience.

Work full time year round!

Apply today start tomorrow.

Experience with eveningwear and bridal is a plus.

Benefits include Health Insurance and 401k.

Earn 12-18 $/hour plus overtime.

Call

773-267-4560

and ask for Jordan!

Work in beautiful boutique like environment.

3325 W Bryn Mawr Ave.

Chicago, IL 60659