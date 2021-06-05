STONE CITY NOW HIRING Sales Associate

Stone City is looking for a Sales Associate to manage transactions from design, budgeting, and pro-ject management. Responsibilities include assisting clients, design, estimating, and scheduling. Should have clerical, sales, kitchen and bath design experience. This is a full-time position only. Please email a current resume to scsales@stonecity.com

