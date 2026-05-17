Chaos and Composure: Alex Smalley Survives Wild “Moving Day” Logjam at Aronimink

The third round of the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club truly lived up to its "Moving Day" moniker, delivering a chaotic, fast-moving lead

The third round of the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club truly lived up to its “Moving Day” moniker, delivering a chaotic, fast-moving leaderboard where 14 different players held at least a share of the lead at some point during the day. When the dust finally settled on Saturday evening, it was tournament co-leader Alex Smalley who separated himself from an unprecedented major championship logjam, firing a 2-under-par 68 to take a two-stroke solo lead at 6-under into Sunday’s final round.

Smalley, a 29-year-old Duke graduate chasing his first professional victory, endured a roller-coaster afternoon. After stumbling to a 2-over-par front nine, he roared back by birdying four of his last six holes, punctuating his round with a massive birdie on the 18th to secure the first clear separation of the week. Behind him sits a terrifying chasing pack stacked with major champions and European Ryder Cup stars.

1 Alex Smalley -6 68

T2 Jon Rahm -4 67

T2 Ludvig Åberg -4 68

T2 Aaron Rai -4 67

T2 Nick Taylor -4 65

T2 Matti Schmid -4 65

T7 Rory McIlroy -3 66

T7 Xander Schauffele -3 66

T7 Maverick McNealy -3 71

After two brutal opening days where players slammed the “absurd” and “manipulated” course conditions, the PGA of America Relented for Round 3. Officials moved several tee boxes forward and softened the pin placements, inviting a morning scoring surge.

Early starters feasted on the defenseless track. Veterans like Justin Rose rocketed up the standings with a stellar 5-under 65. However, as the afternoon marquee groups teed off, the infamous Aronimink winds intensified. Fairways became impossible to hold, and the leaderboard compressed into a historic bottleneck where 28 players were separated by just two shots midway through the afternoon.

While Smalley stands alone at the top, the primary storyline heading into Sunday is the star-studded collection of elite talent sitting within striking distance.

Jon Rahm and Ludvig Åberg both carded under-par rounds to anchor the group at 4-under. Rahm is hunting for the third leg of a career Grand Slam.

Rory McIlroy, who was outside the top 100 after a catastrophic opening-round 74, carded a second consecutive masterpiece with a 4-under 66. He sits just three shots back, explicitly stating he has “climbed out of the hole” and put himself squarely in the frame to defend his major championship ambitions.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler was unable to replicate his usual Saturday wizardry. Plagued by cold putter blades, Scheffler stuttered to a 1-over 71, dropping him five shots off the pace at 1-under total.

With 30 players entering Sunday within five shots of the lead, the final round at Aronimink promises to be an absolute shootout for the Wanamaker Trophy.

Photo: Instagram

Radu Roman

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