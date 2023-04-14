GoldCoast Logistics Group – Drivers Wanted – CDL Class A

DMG Consulting & Development Inc. (dba) GoldCoast Logistics Group We are a leading provider of direct and third party logistics services Go
GoldCoast Logistics Group is a first class, full-asset based, full-service Supply Chain Management provider. We have provided focused and innovation solutions for all 50 US states and Canada.
Driver Requirements:
• Must possess a valid class “A” CDL – Straight Truck
• Must be at least 25 years of age
• No recent experience required
Benefits:
• Every Weekend Home Programs
• New & Used Trucks and DryVan/Flatbed Trailer Fleet
• Truck and Trailer Lease To Own / Rental Options
• Truck and Trailer Free Maintenance Programs for Owner Operators
* Dedicated Freightliner Cascadia Fleet
CONTACT US:
IL Office: 1425 Madeline Lane, Elgin IL 60124
AZ Office: 6600 S. Dean Rd., Suite C, Buckeye, AZ 85326
FL Office: 17686 Circle Pond Ct., Boca Raton, FL 33496
Office: 312.533.4993 / 312.953.2013
Fax: 312.429.5686
