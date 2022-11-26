More than 9,000 Romanians have protested in Berlin in support of the Furdui family. Jugendamt’s last-minute decision

Saturday morning, hours before the protest, the famous Brandenburg Gate area was already filled with thousands of Romanians coming from all over Europe by coaches, personal cars, trains, planes and ships in a new unprecedented mobilization for the Romanian diaspora.

On Saturday, more than 9,000 Romanians protested in Berlin to demand justice for the Furdui family and their reunification.

Romanians demonstrated peacefully, abiding by the rules required by law enforcement and once again showed civility and interest in family values.

Hours before the protest, the Jugendamt allowed Naomi Furdui, who is still in the custody of the authorities, to come home with the promise that she would not return to the home where she was placed – an attempt to de-escalate the public frustration that has been building for the past year and a half since the Jugendamt Keidekreis abusively intervened in the Furdui family.

Officially, it remains for the Jugendamt to ask the Walsrode court to legally register the decision.

The Berlin protest succeeds the protest that took place in Walsrode, the Furdui family’s hometown, in February 2022, where more than 10,000 people attended.

The drama of the Furdui family began in April 2021, when the Jugendamt intervened and took all 7 children of the family, on the grounds of the parents’ aubuses – in the absence of a comprehensive social investigation and in violation of German and international child protection laws, as revealed by the Romanian Tribune’s investigation.

