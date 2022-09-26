The Jugendamt Prisoners | Head of Jugendamt Heidekreis, Sina Böhling, in charge of the Furdui case, has resigned

Sina Böhling, head of child protection in Heidekreis, the department directly responsible for the drama the Furdui family is going through in Germany, has resigned from her position.

Romanian Tribune launched an investigation into the Furdui case earlier this year, asking Ms Sina Böhling for her insights and comments on the abuses to which the Furdui family has been subjected for more than a year and a half.

The Tribune’s investigation revealed that Ms Böhling did not have the necessary capacity to lead this department and the highly sensitive issues concerning children and families, in particular the Furdui family. Ms Sina Böhling supervised all actions taken by the Jugendamt against the Furdui family.

Read the interview with Sina Böhling – Furdui Case: The Jugendamt Prisoners (III) – Sina Böhling, Chief of the Jugendamt Heidekreis, and the great cover-up of the Walsrode

Ms. Böhling is 36 years old and has held the position of the Head of the Jugendamt since 2019, being the youngest head of department in the district’s administration, only 33 years old at the time of her appointment. Böhling has been working for Heidekreis since 2010, initially as a district social worker in the General Social Service (ASD), then in 2013 she moved on to youth welfare planning.

Originally from Neuenkirchen, Mrs. Böhling studied in Oldenburg, Osnabrück and Hamburg, earning a master’s degree in “social work”. Among the attributions of the position, she holds we mention: the responsible management of the department’s 125 employees and six departments; innovative control of strategic and operational planning for the well-being of children and young people; developing the well-being of children and young people in Heidekreis on the basis of economic and professional aspects; extensive knowledge in the field of child protection; a strong sense of responsibility; decision-making and leadership skills.

The Jugendamt Heidekreis is currently run on an interim basis by Cornelia Reithmeier, a civil servant in the Heidekreies administration.

Tribuna.US