Pastor Cristian Ionescu, the President of the Romanian Pentecostal Churches Union in the US and Canada, sends a warning to Jugendamt Heidekreis and Jens Grote – VIDEO

Romanian Pastor Cristian Ionescu from Chicago, the President of the Romanian Pentecostal Churches Union in the USA and Canada, sends a warning to the Heidekreis and Walsrode authorities about the case of the Furdui family in Germany.

Following the major protest that took place in Berlin on Saturday in support of the Furdui family, Pastor Ionescu issues a warning to the Jugendamt and the administrator of the Heidekreis District and the Furdui case, Jens Grote, to immediately order the release of the Furdui children from Jugendamt custody and the reunification of the family.

Please also read More than 9,000 Romanians have protested in Berlin in support of the Furdui family. Jugendamt’s last-minute decision

“There is absolutely no justification for needlessly prolonging the family’s agony,” says Pastor Ionescu.

“And if you continue this nonsense, the consequences will be devastating not only for them, but for the Jugendamt as well as for Germany.”

Cristian Ionescu tells the authorities in Walsrode and Heidekreis that he will do his best to mobilize the Romanian-American community to organize massive protests in Washington D.C., in front of the German Embassy, at all German consulates in America and all German institutions of interest.

Pastor Ionescu congratulates the Romanians in Europe for their dedication and effort to support the Furdui family and launches the challenge of a global protest to condemn the abuses of the Jugendamt Heidekreis.

“Together we will plan and organize a 24-hour global protest, in every time zone, on every continent. We will not give in until all seven children are reunited with their parents. Naomi’s release is not enough,” said Ionescu.

Pastor Cristian Ionescu was the spokesperson for the movement to support the Bodnariu family’s case in Norway and led the successful anti-abuse efforts of Barnevernet, Norway’s child protection service.

Tribuna.US