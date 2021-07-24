PETRU AMAREI – TAX RELIEF SOLUTIONS

How Can I Be of Assistance to You?

Did you know that I specialize in a wide variety of financial services far beyond tax preparation?

My services include:

Tax Debt Resolution

  • IRS Notice/Letter Response
  • Setting Up Installment Agreements
  • Navigating Oﬀers-in-Compromise
  • Initiating Currently Not Collectible Status
  • Discharging Debt in Bankruptcy
  • Resolving Bank Levies, Wage Garnishment, Audits, Liens
  • Innocent Spouse Relief, Separation of Liability, Equitable Relief

Tax Preparation & Planning

  • Individual Tax Return Preparation
  • Business Tax Return Preparation
  • Partnership & Corporate Tax Preparation
  • Professional Tax Coaching
  • Estate and Succession Planning
  • Out-of-State Returns
  • Late Filing

Petru Amarei
Tax Relief Solutions

3707 W Montrose Ave Unit G
Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 509-0003

pa@ustaxexpress.biz

SERVICES AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE IN ALL 50 STATES

 

PLEASE VISIT MY WEBSITE FOR MORE INFO:
https://ustaxexpress.net

 

Also providing Bookkeeping & Accounting Services

  • Payroll
  • Accounts Payable/Receivable
  • General Ledger Accounting
  • Bank Reconciliations
  • Financial Statement Preparation
  • Financial Analysis
  • Budget Management & Advice

 

Should you or your loved ones have questions regarding the IRS or your ﬁnances, do not hesitate to call me at 773-509-0003 or email pa@ustaxexpress.biz.

It would be my pleasure to assist you!

