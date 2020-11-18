ROMEXTERRA Construction Emergency Services – Chicagoland area

FOR OUR CHICAGO AREA FRIENDS:

Do you know that in the event of a loss due to a storm, strong winds, water, fire, or smoke YOU CAN HAVE IMMEDIATE PROFESSIONAL HELP from ROMEXTERRA CONSTRUCTION, a company that specializes in loss mitigation and full restoration since 2003, owned and managed by a Romanian-American family?

WE ARE BLESSED AND ENCOURAGED TO SEE THEM HELPING HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE GET THEIR LIVES BACK TO NORMAL!

First and immediate benefit that this company offers is PEACE OF MIND!

* * *

FIRE * SMOKE * WATER * MOLD * STORM

EMERGENCY SERVICES * CONTENTS & RECONSTRUCTIONS

PROPERTY DAMAGE RESTORATION EXPERTS

Chicagoland’s Trusted Leader in Restoration & Clean-Up, since 2003

HONESTY * TRANSPARENCY * DOING THE RIGHT THING

Call 24/7/365: (312) 598-1866

*

Here is our company’s presentation with details on the services we offer:

Click here to open our flipbook online brochure.

You can call us and ask for a printed brochure by sending an email to>

steven@romexterra.com

or by calling> (312) 598-1866.