Romexterra Construction Inc. NOW HIRING – MULTIPLE POSITIONS AVAILABLE

Romexterra Construction Inc. – Fire and Water Restoration Services is Chicagoland’s leader in restoration,

with over 17 years of experience. Our core values are honesty, transparency, and doing the right thing!

WE OFFER: Health Insurance with Vision & Dental, Paid Time Off, and 401K. Great Company work culture.

PROJECT MANAGER

Full-time · $ 50,000 – $ 75,000 / year

· Incentive based bonuses available

· Company Vehicle

· Company Cell Phone

· Previous industry experience in a foreman or PM role required

· Billingual (preferred)

WAREHOUSE MANAGER

Full-time · $ 35,000 – $ 45,000 / year

· Incentive based bonuses available

· On the job training

· Company Cell Phone

· Must be a self starter able to plan and schedule maintenance

· Billingual (preferred)

BOOKKEEPER / ACCOUNTING

Full-time · Salary based on experience

· Quickbooks 2 years minimum

· Microsoft office & Intuit payroll

· Strong interpersonal skills

· Strong communicator

· High School diploma required

REBUILD TECHNICIAN

Full-time · Salary based on experience

· Skills: Finish carpentry, Drywall, Painting,

Tiling, Minor plumbing/Electrical, Floor covering

(laminate, engineered, carpet restretching is a plus).

Multilingual is a plus.

LEAD CARPENTER / FOREMAN

Full-time · $ 25.00 to $ 32.00 /hour

· Lead a team of 1-2 technicians

· Skills: Finish carpentry, Drywall, Painting,

Tiling, Minor plumbing/Electrical, Floor covering

(laminate, engineered, carpet restretching is a plus).

Multilingual is a plus.

FURNITURE MOVER

Full-time · $ $16.00 to $18.00 /hour

· Looking for movers to join our contents division

and assist in packing out and moving furniture

from customer’s homes after fire or water damage strikes.

Previous moving and packing experience is a plus!

For additional information or to schedule an interview, please call: (312) 598-1866