Ryan Fox wins the Open Championship

New Zealander Ryan Fox captured the 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, surviving a chaotic weekend to claim his first career major title. Ente

New Zealander Ryan Fox captured the 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, surviving a chaotic weekend to claim his first career major title. Entering the week as a heavy underdog with odds up to 200-to-1, Fox mounted a furious weekend charge, highlighted by a historic 8-under 62 on Saturday. On Sunday, he carded a steady 2-under 68, sealing the victory by draining a dramatic 12-foot birdie putt on the brutal 72nd hole to finish at 10-under par.

Fox’s triumph represents a deeply emotional breakthrough. At 39 years old, he became the oldest first-time major champion in a decade, continuing an unprecedented 13-year streak of first-time winners at The Open. Hailing from a prestigious sporting bloodline, his father, Grant Fox, was a legendary All Blacks rugby fly-half. Ryan Fox’s maternal grandfather was Merv Wallace, captain of the New Zealand cricket team. Ryan has been candid about his battles with the mental strain of touring life. His gritty back-nine performance, navigating Birkdale’s toughest holes where his competitors faltered, earned him the ultimate prize and a record $3.2 million winner’s share.

The Open strictly avoids the term “British Open” locally, preferring its historic moniker. The winner does not simply win a tournament; they are officially crowned the “Champion Golfer of the Year.”

This title dates back to the inaugural championship in 1860. It honors the linksmaster who can conquer the truest elements of the game: wind, rain, heavy fescue, and unpredictable bounces.

The tournament returned to Royal Birkdale in Southport, England. The legendary links course underwent a comprehensive architectural remake ahead of the event to test modern, high-velocity equipment while retaining traditional contours. Reconfigured bunkering, altered sightlines, and reshaped green complexes amplified the difficulty of the layout’s closing stretch. The par-4 18th hole played as the most difficult hole on the course all week.

The primary storyline of the second round erupted when Bryson DeChambeau was handed a controversial two-stroke penalty. The penalty was assessed after his round, changing a 66 to a 68 and dropping him from second to fifth. Tournament officials ruled that DeChambeau violated Rule 8.1a. Video evidence showed him matted down knee-high fescue rough behind his ball on the par-4 fifth hole. The R&A determined that DeChambeau had inadvertently but illegally improved his line of backswing.

DeChambeau animatedly protested the ruling with officials on the course. He reportedly threatened to withdraw from the major in protest before ultimately relenting. He eventually finished tied for 14th.

The rules controversy deepened on Sunday when world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler received a highly scrutinized free relief ruling on the par-5 17th hole.

Scheffler struck a wild second shot that flew over the grandstands and landed inside a gated hospitality zone, approximately 30 yards left of his target. His caddie and marshals began searching for the ball in the dense vegetation.

Scheffler called for a rules official and invoked Model Local Rule F-23, which governs Temporary Immovable Obstructions (TIO).

Under the specific provisions of the TIO rule, if it is known or virtually certain that a ball has entered a temporary structure’s footprint, the player does not need to find the physical ball.Scheffler was granted free relief, allowing him to drop a new ball away from the hospitality structure with no penalty. Benefiting from a clean lie, Scheffler struck his next shot to 10 feet and made birdie to pull within one shot of the lead. However, a bogey on the 18th hole ended his bid, placing him in a tie for fourth.

The contrast between DeChambeau’s micro-infraction penalty in nature and Scheffler’s free drop from a massive miss drew sharp criticism from fans online regarding modern professional golf’s reliance on stadium structures for relief.

Scottie Scheffler stayed strictly within the letter of the law, but his intentional command to stop searching for his golf ball ignited fierce debate over the “spirit of the game” at Royal Birkdale. By choosing strategy over the traditional urge to find a lost ball, Scheffler exploited a massive loophole in professional golf’s Temporary Immovable Obstruction (TIO) rules.

The controversy unfolded through a series of highly calculated tactical decisions:

After his errant 3-wood skipped over the grandstands and vanished into the dense vegetation of a gated hospitality zone, a group of marshals, fans, and his caddie, Ted Scott, began searching the tall brush.

Scheffler quickly realized that finding the physical ball would severely penalize him. He asked the rules official a critical clarifying question: If the ball is found, where is the relief point?

If the ball was found: Under TIO rules, his relief would be measured from the exact physical lie of the ball. Because of the angle of the hospitality tents, this would have forced him to take relief on the opposite, unfavorable side of the structure. He would face a completely blocked, dead angle to the green, or a virtually unplayable lie in heavy fescue. If the ball was NOT found: He could invoke the “known or virtually certain” clause. This allowed him to take point-of-entry relief based on where the ball crossed into the TIO boundary. This entry point yielded a clean lie and a perfectly clear, unobstructed wedge angle straight to the green.

Realizing a lost ball was infinitely better than a found one, Scheffler famously told his security person, “Brucey,” and a nearby photographer, “Woody,” to actively stop looking for the ball. Because it was “virtually certain” the ball was inside the hospitality compound, the search was legally abandoned, and he was granted the pristine point-of-entry drop.

While analysts and fellow pros like Michael Kim noted that Scheffler did nothing illegal, the optics of the situation drew immense backlash. Critics argued that ordering people not to find a ball fundamentally violates golf’s historic identity as a game of honor and protecting the field.

Commentators from outlets like The Fried Egg and Golf Channel pointed out the absurdity that a shot hit nearly 100 yards offline could result in a perfect lie and a routine birdie, simply because a player chose to legally manipulate tournament infrastructure rules. Had he hit that exact same shot on a standard course without corporate tents, the ball would be lost, forcing a stroke-and-distance penalty and a long walk back to the fairway.

Following the intense backlash from Scottie Scheffler’s strategic decision to halt the search for his ball on Royal Birkdale’s 17th hole, governing bodies are under immense pressure to close this loophole. The R&A and the USGA have historically utilized the period before the next major cycle to issue “Additional Clarifications” or overhaul language to prevent players from legally manipulating tournament infrastructure.

Historically, when a player acts clearly against the spirit of the game using the exact text of a rule, the governing bodies target the specific clauses that allowed the exploit.

1 Ryan Fox -10 270 $3,200,000

2 Cameron Young -9 271 $1,842,000

3 Sam Burns -8 272 $1,181,000

T4 Tommy Fleetwood -7 273 $827,500

T4 Scottie Scheffler -7 273 $827,500

T6 Casey Jarvis -6 274 $550,883

T6 Lucas Herbert -6 274 $550,883

T6 Si Woo Kim -6 274 $550,883

T9 Ludvig Åberg -5 275 $336,380

T9 Ryan Gerard -5 275 $336,380

T9 Russell Henley -5 275 $336,380

T9 Rasmus Petersen -5 275 $336,380

T9 Adam Scott -5 275 $336,380

Photo: Instagram

RADU ROMAN

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