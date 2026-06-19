Shinnecock’s Changing Face: From Morning Mist to Clark’s Late-Day Charge

Wyndham Clark holds a commanding four-shot lead at 6 under par after a dramatic, weather-delayed opening round at the 126th U.S. Open. Thick morning f

Wyndham Clark holds a commanding four-shot lead at 6 under par after a dramatic, weather-delayed opening round at the 126th U.S. Open. Thick morning fog, brutal afternoon gusts, and the notorious defenses of Shinnecock Hills Golf Club defined a chaotic first day. Play was officially suspended due to darkness, leaving Clark and several other marquee names to finish their opening rounds on Friday morning.

The year’s third major got off to an unpredictable start when a heavy, two-hour blanket of fog rolled over Long Island, delaying the morning wave of tee times. When the mist finally cleared, it was replaced by punishing winds that gusted between 25 and 35 mph.

The severe conditions immediately took their toll on the field. Early starters watched their approach shots land gracefully on elevated putting surfaces, only to trickling off the sloped edges and roll 60 yards back down the fairways.

Among the high-profile casualties was defending champion J.J. Spaun, who suffered a nightmare 7-over-par start. Former World No. 1 Jason Day also saw his tournament come to an abrupt end, withdrawing after just 10 holes due to a severe back injury while sitting at 7 over par.

As the heavy afternoon winds finally subsided, the late starters found a completely transformed Shinnecock Hills. The greens became far more receptive, and Wyndham Clark took absolute advantage.

The 2023 U.S. Open champion put on an absolute clinic, surging to 6 under through 16 holes before darkness halted play. Clark will return Friday morning facing a test of nerves to finish his final two holes and cement his overnight advantage.

Behind him, a massive logjam of eight players sits in a tie for second place at 2 under par.

Major champions Jon Rahm (thru 13), Matt Fitzpatrick (thru 16), Dustin Johnson (thru 15), and Gary Woodland (thru 15) all utilized the calmer evening conditions to mount late charges.

Sam Stevens and Max McGreevy successfully posted 2-under 68s in the clubhouse before the horns blew.

The story of the morning wave belonged to 21-year-old Oklahoma senior Ryder Cowan. Making his major championship debut, Cowan stunned the galleries by claiming the outright lead at one point.

Though he fell back slightly with a couple of late bogeys, he carded a spectacular 2-under 68 to tie the historic record for the lowest amateur round ever played at Shinnecock Hills.

While Clark stole the headlines, the game’s biggest stars battled hard to ensure they wouldn’t play themselves out of the tournament on day one:

Rory McIlroy shook off the ghosts of his disastrous 2018 opening round at this venue, firing a steady 1-under 69 to beat his past self by an incredible 11 strokes.

Bryson DeChambeau leaned on raw power, at one point launching an astonishing 427-yard drive on the 12th hole to join McIlroy at 1 under par.

Scottie Scheffler, hunting for a career Grand Slam, rode an emotional rollercoaster. After battling brutal bunker lies and 5 bogeys, the World No. 1 gritted out a 2-over 72 to remain safely within striking distance.

With nearly half the field still needing to finish their first 18 holes, Friday morning promises an action-packed, marathon session of golf.

Photo: Instagram

RADU ROMAN